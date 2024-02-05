"Giving mob wife lol": Kevon Looney's girlfriend Mariah Simone hilariously judges her all-black fit with $4,000 Chanel bag 

Kevon Looney's girlfriend rocked an all-black outfit with a hilarious caption. Mariah Simone took to Instagram to showcase her look with a particular focus on the $4000 Chanel bag that she made sure caught the eyes of fans.

The 29-year-old owns her fashion and fitness brand 'MSFIT' and isn't new to making style statements, and she did that while flaunting her prize accessories. Simone has carved a name for herself as one of the unique fashion icons on the circuit and her latest story just adds to the tag.

Her black outfit was complete with a black jacket, silver necklace, and rings, and a black mini Chanel bag made of aged calfskin and black metal. And there was a fun caption that went with it.

"It's giving mob wife lol"

A look at Simone's Instagram shows that she is indeed passionate about fashion and fitness. Her brand's website also sees her talk about the two and how her brand came about:

"My passion for a healthy lifestyle, sports and my successful athletic background is what motivated me to start my own fitness business 'MSFIT'. My mission is to be the best and healthiest version of myself while helping others do the same. I want to share my knowledge with everyone who wants to get stronger, healthier and be comfortable in their own skin."

On the relationship front, both Mariah Simone and Kevon Looney are known to keep things private. The duo started dating in 2017, but the specifics of their relationship are largely unknown.

Kevon Looney going through a stretch of decreased minutes in games

It has not been a great season so far for Kevon Looney and the center's decreased minutes. The most notable was when he played just five minutes during the Warriors vs. LA Lakers double OT game. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the big could be on the market following his performance dip.

“Kevon Looney is having a down season and is currently watching his minutes disappear after Green’s return. The Warriors have explored the center market."

He is averaging 5.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 46 games, clocking roughly 19.2 minutes per game. His last five games have seen him spend 11.1 minutes on the floor averaging 2.6 points and 3.6 rebounds.

He still remains one of the key options for Steve Kerr when it comes to using player-specific matchups. Only time will tell if Looney can get his numbers back up and make his way back to the starting lineup.

