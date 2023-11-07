"Glad I put a smile": Dwight Howard fires back at 50 Cent as rapper trolled him amid sexual assault case

The sensation caused by the civil lawsuit filed by Stephen Harper against Dwight Howard isn’t likely to die anytime soon. Harper is accusing the former NBA superstar of sexual assault, false imprisonment and international infliction of emotional distress. Howard’s legal team responded by stating that everything that happened in the encounter was all consensual. Once the news of the lawsuit broke, reactions haven’t stopped pouring in.

Rapper 50 Cent, who is on a break from his “worldwide Final Lap Tour,” couldn’t resist trolling the former LA Lakers center. The “In da Club” singer, went on Instagram to say this:

“@dangerookipawaa gonna say you made eye contact with Dwight Howard. Man me and Denzel thought that mother f**ker was alright man. WTF”

Dwight Howard quickly responded:

“Glad I put a smile on your face”

50 Cent was seated between legendary actor Denzel Washington and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffifth. The game was in 2013 when Howard was in his first stint with the LA Lakers.

When news of Stephen Harper’s lawsuit became viral, Howard responded, per court documents, that his 2021 encounter with the Georgia man was consensual. Harper alleged that Howard wanted a threesome with a transgender named “Kitty.”

Dwight Howard also had an important piece of information in his affidavit that is expected to play a big part in the allegations. He claimed that he "blocked Mr. Harper on social media and was confronted with two options." Howard was reportedly asked either to pay up or face fabricated stories.

The eight-time NBA All-Star chose to "trust in the justice system" to prove his innocence.

50 Cent and others, despite Howard’s response to the allegations, just couldn’t hold back from trolling the former Orlando Magic superstar.

Dwight Howard recently clapped back at critics on Instagram

Amid the circus surrounding the Stephen Harper lawsuit, Dwight Howard has remained unfazed. He has been insisting on the consensual nature of the encounter and the extortion part of the whole brouhaha. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year also went on Instagram to clap back at his critics:

“Why the hell do you or anybody care who the hell I spend my time with? That’s the problem with y’all people.

“Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business. Whatever you’re doing in your bedroom is your damn business, that ain’t for everybody. “

Howard, who many thought was already bizarre, pointed the same thing to those who have questioned his sexual preferences:

“I don’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood at. Y’all just weird. If you wanna know what people doing in they bedroom, who they messing with or sleeping with, you are weird, you’re the weird one.”

