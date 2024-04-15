“Glad the Lakers came out”: Kevin Durant credits LeBron James’ team for massive win to help Suns avoid Play-In

The Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant, secured the No. 6 seed in the NBA's Western Conference playoffs, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-106 on Sunday. This win ensures the Suns' exemption from the play-in tournament and spares them from facing the LA Lakers in the initial matchups.

Phoenix clinched the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs after the LA Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 124-108. LeBron James showcased an exceptional performance, achieving a triple-double with 28 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points, while Austin Reaves contributed 20 and D'Angelo Russell scored 19.

Kevin Durant was asked about the win and missing what could've been the LA Lakers vs Suns matchup:

"It's crazy. It's a long season, but you got to play every game down to the wire. Every game matters."

He continued:

"Glad the Lakers came out and did their thing, too."

Sunday's game held high stakes for the Timberwolves, who could have claimed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference had they triumphed over the Suns and seen either of Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder falter.

However, with a loss compounded by victories for both the Thunder (No. 1) and Nuggets (No. 2), Minnesota settled for the No. 3 seed. Their fate now leads them to a first-round rematch against the Suns.

Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant upset Minnesota Timberwolves for the third time in the regular season

The Suns secured a clean sweep of their regular-season encounters against the Timberwolves, clinching victory in all three matchups. However, Durant conceded that the postseason would likely unveil a transformed Minnesota squad, presenting a new challenge for their opponents.

Phoenix capped off their regular season with a commanding 125-106 victory over the Timberwolves. The Suns showcased their prowess across the board, particularly demonstrating a potent offensive rhythm.

Kevin chipped in with 15 points and four rebounds, but Bradley Beal stole the spotlight. Beal's stellar performance saw him finish Sunday night's contest with an impressive 36 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Durant couldn't contain his excitement as he discussed Beal's offensive prowess and its potential impact on the Suns' playoff journey.