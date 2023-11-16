Glen Davis career earnings: NBA contracts, salary, and other details explored

Glen Davis, aka Big Baby, is a former NBA big man who is back in the news after he was found guilty on multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy. Davis was allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA healthcare system in his retirement. He was convicted of making claims for medical procedures that never took place.

Davis was a former player of the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and LA Clippers. He played in the NBA for eight seasons and was on the 2008 Celtics title-winning team.

He made $32.2 million in career earnings during his time in the NBA. His highest salary year came in the 2013-14 season when he made $6.6 million with the Magic.

Davis averaged 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He totaled 4,111 points in his career while grabbing 2,236 rebounds.

He finished his basketball career with the St. John’s Edge, a team in the now-defunct Candian basketball professional league. He also briefly played in the BIG3 League.

Davis was also a star in college and played at LSU. He was a second-team All-American in 2006 and was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year the same season. Davis began his basketball career as a highly touted prospect. He was a McDonald’s All-American in 2004 out of Louisana.

Glen Davis fraud charges

Glen Davis was allegedly involved with other former NBA players in a scheme to defraud the NBA healthcare system for retired players. Former NBA player Will Bynum was also found guilty in the same case.

More than twelve NBA players were charged in the case. There were 20 defendants in the suit that found Davis and Bynum guilty. The scheme was reportedly worth more than $5 million.

The two players could face up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty. According to Bloomberg News, Davis is unlikely to face a sentence of that length.

Former NBA player Terrence Williams already turned himself in as the leader of the scheme and was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Other former NBA players, Sebastian Telfair and Darius Miles, also pleaded guilty earlier this year to being involved in the scheme. Neither has been sentenced yet.

Glen Davis, 37, was found guilty of healthcare fraud, cire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements and conspiracy to commit fraud. His sentencing date has not yet been set.