GloRilla posts photo allegedly featuring Brandon Ingram for first time after viral nightclub outing

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 01, 2025 13:35 GMT
GloRilla continues to fuel Brandon Ingram dating rumors with new social media post
GloRilla posts photo allegedly featuring Brandon Ingram for first time after viral nightclub outing(Credits: Getty and IG/@glorillapimp)

Brandon Ingram makes his Instagram debut on GloRilla's page. The rapper posted photos from her 26th birthday to Instagram on July 31. The collection marked the first time she included a photo with the NBA star on her account after their viral nightclub outing in Mexico.

TMZ reported on Sunday that GloRilla and Ingram were spotted leaving a nightclub together in Cabo. Ingram's face isn't visible in the picture, but fans identified him with his tattoos. She shared the photograph in a carousel from her birthday in Mexico and wrote:

“Mexico bday dump pt 1.”
Neither Brandon Ingram nor the rapper have commented on the situation or addressed the rumors.

Earlier, she collaborated and released music with former Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball. GloRilla also performed at the halftime show of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on July 18.

Brandon Ingram’s growth has stagnated over the last few seasons

Once considered one of the highest-rated prospects in the league, Ingram’s growth has stagnated. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 2018-19, his last season with the LA Lakers.

After being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans over the summer, Ingram made a sizeable jump, posting 23.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. He kept improving and posted the best numbers of his career in 2022-23 with averages of 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

But since that campaign, Ingram hasn’t shown much improvement, leading to doubt about his trade. Despite the noise, the Toronto Raptors have displayed trust in Ingram’s ability. They offered him a three-year, $120 million extension after acquiring him in a trade last season.

