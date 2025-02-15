GM Brad Stevens makes his feelings clear on rumors linking him to Indiana Hoosiers HC job

Brad Stevens has enjoyed a large amount of success throughout his time with the Boston Celtics. He spent eight seasons coaching the team, making the playoffs in all but one year, and guided the team to three Eastern Conference Finals.

Ad

Post his stint as a coach, he became the general manager of the Celtics, putting together a roster that has made it to the NBA finals twice and won the title last year. Stevens has been widely regarded as a player-friendly coach and executive throughout his career, ever since he served as head coach of the Butler Bulldogs, starting in 2007.

The ace coach was recently rumored to be a candidate to fill one of the major head coach openings in college basketball after Mike Woodson announced that he would step down as Indiania Hoosiers head coach at the end of this season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stevens was asked about the possibility of moving back to the college basketball world by the college basketball portal, Field of 68, which reported that he was not a candidate for the job.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day," Stevens told the media portal.

The Hoosiers, who missed the NCAA Tournament last year and are struggling again this season, are looking for a new coach who can turn the program around and help them compete. Their list of candidates includes Scott Drew (Baylor), Buzz Williams (Texas A&M) and Dusty May(Michigan).

Ad

Analysing Brad Stevens's career as a GM

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most successful franchises in the NBA since Brad Stevens joined the organization as the head coach in 2013, and he has helped the team maintain its high level as he transitioned into the Celtics' front office as the general manager. Stevens won the 2023-2024 NBA Executive of the Year award, given to the best general manager in the league.

Ad

He has built one of the most dominant rosters in the NBA, trading for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the 2023 offseason, who ended up being key players in the Celtics' run to the 2024 championship. Stevens's history as a coach and his man-management skills gave some experts a hint that he could be a successful general manager.

Needless to say, Brad Stevens is happy in Boston as he tries to guide the team towards back-to-back titles, which would be the first time a team has achieved the feat since the Golden State Warriors did it in 2017 and 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.