GM of Warriors dynasty courted by Suns owner Mat Ishbia for stunning reunion with Kevin Durant

Following another season that has come short of expectations, the Phoenix Suns have already begun going through changes. Along with a new head coach entering the fold, reports suggest additions could be made at the top of the organization as well.
Since Matt Ishbia bought the organization back in 2023, there has been constant change in hopes of building a contender. Blockbuster deals were made to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, along with a revolving door of head coaches. Thus far, things have not gone how Phoenix has envisioned. After getting eliminated in the first round last year, they failed to make the playoffs all together this season.
In hopes of getting the franchise back on track, the Suns are going after someone with a proven track record of success.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Phoenix Suns eyeing Bob Myers to lead the front office
Since 2019, former NBA champion James Jones has been tasked with leading the Suns' front office. According to recent reports, Ishbia is working hard to get him some notable reinforcements.
Earlier this week, insider Duane Rankin touched on some possible changes to Phoenix's front office makeup. Ishbia is extremely interested in bringing in Bob Myers to work alongside Jones to help build a contender.
"They currently have James Jones working a general manager and team president and CEO Josh Bartelstein. The two have collaborated with team owner Mat Ishbia on basketball personnel decisions, but sources also informed The Republic that Ishbia has been 'pushing hard' to get Myers."
During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Myers was widely regarded as one of the best executives in the league. He helped build a dynasty around the homegrown trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, winning four championships in total.
Myers possibly joining the Suns is noteworthy for a variety of reasons, the biggest being Kevin Durant. The two have a history together, and his arrival could impact what happens with the former MVP this summer. KD saw his name pop up in trade rumors this season, and many expect him to be dealt in the coming months.
While Myers has drawn interest from teams around the league, he has never stated he wants to step back into an executive role. Since leaving the Warriors in the spring of 2023, he's transitioned into a career as a TV analyst.
Given their limited assets and expensive roster, Phoenix is far from a desirable landing spot right now for any executive. Though if anyone could fix it, it would be Myers.
Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.