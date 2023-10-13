“Go ahead do your thing”: LeBron James’ wholesome message to Savannah James before appearing at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in March this year. She made her appearance in a white mermaid gown designed by Sergio Hudson. The Lakers star, who was recovering from a foot injury at that time, was not in attendance at the party. The event was also attended by his former teammates Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade.

Savannah, who is a mother of three, paired her gown with metallic nails and soft, wavy blond hair. Sergio Hudson, the designer of her gown, praised her in an Instagram post captioning:

"Last night we dressed the lovely @mrs_savannahrj I've never encountered a more humble, real, elegant soul. Your beauty radiates from inside out thank you @icontips for allowing us to be a part of you guys journey. All I can say is I'm truly inspired "new muse alert" Mrs. James is the one."

Sergio Hudson via Instagram

Celebrity hairstylist Ricky Wing did her hair for the event. The LA-based artist also shared a clip via Instagram where Savannah gave an inside look into her makeover routine for the night. The video also shows her Facetiming LeBron. The NBA superstar encouraged his wife on the call saying,

"Go ahead do your thing."

The real MVP of the James family

LeBron James has credited his success to his wife Savannah, calling her the real MVP. They have been married for more than 10 years now. He sincerely credits her for her pivotal role in his professional success and their family's happiness.

She is also a contributor, businesswoman and vice-president of the LeBron James Family Foundation. Back in 2017, she founded a mentor program to empower and support the young women of Akron. The program is called Women of the Future.

Although she is now a part of a power-couple, she doesn't like being in the spotlight. In a recent interview with People, Savannah said,

"I've always been in the background. Now that magazines and the paparazzi are taking pictures of me, it's kind of weird. I never thought it would get to this magnitude, but clearly I was mistaken."

LeBron and Savannah have been together since high school. They have been together for more than two decades now. The couple tied the knot in 2013. Together they have three children named Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.