Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi showed up to the Fiserv Forum in style. The Milwaukee Bucks guard's partner was in attendance for Game 2 between the Bucks and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

The social media personality took to Instagram to share clips of her driving to the arena and also giving fans a look at the game unfolding.

One of the stories saw her show off her $3,569 Chanel bag. The En Vogue round bag adds to her collection, as she was previously spotted with different styles from the same brand.

Here's a quick look at the bag.

One of the stories saw her cheer for the Bucks as well as she captioned it:

"Go Bucks"

This isn't the first time Bolourchi was seen in the stands cheering for her superstar boyfriend.

On the game front, Patrick Beverley and the Bucks couldn't stop the red-hot Pacers as they leveled the series with a 125-108 win. The guard finished with five points, four rebounds and three assists.

"My wife will kill me": Patrick Beverley once lifted the lid on his sex life with Mandana Bolourchi

During his time with the Chicago Bulls, Patrick Beverley was candid about his sex life on his podcast 'The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.'

The topic was Larsa Pippen's comments on her sex life, where she revealed that she had sex with former Bulls legend and ex-husband Scottie Pippen four times a day. When it came to his turn, Beverley kept it real.

"I don't have sex the night before games. I want my legs to be fresh… you know what I mean?"

He jokingly added that Bolourchi wouldn't be happy about the reveal:

"My wife is going to kill me."

Mandana Bolourchi and Beverley started dating in 2021, and the pair have been going strong since.

Over the seasons, “Pat Bev” cemented his reputation as a defensive presence, with three NBA All-Defensive Team honors. His energy and lockdown defensive abilities at the point guard matter more than the numbers.

He moved to the Bucks this season, with his defensive skills and leadership adding more depth to the team's dynamics. The Bucks will play the Pacers next at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on Apr. 26 at 5:30 pm ET. They play the fourth game at the same venue as well.

