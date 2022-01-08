"Go to Cleveland LeBron, go finish up your thing and get game in your hometown" - LaVar Ball gives career advice to LeBron James

One of the craziest rumors to come out at the start of the trading season is the potential return of LeBron James to the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the LA Lakers struggling at the start of the season, some people thought that LeBron joining the upstart Cavaliers would give him a better shot at winning his fifth ring.

In a recent fan video via Cameo, eccentric basketball dad LaVar Ball advised James to leave the Lakers because the team was "too old." Ball said that Cleveland fans would welcome the King back and let him finish his legendary career there.

"The Lakers are having little problems over there with LeBron. Yeah, he has a team but it's too old. But Cleveland fans want him back to Cleveland to finish up his career. Go to Cleveland, LeBron. Go finish up your thing and get game in your hometown, man," Ball said.

LeBron James started his career in Cleveland when the Cavaliers drafted him first overall in 2003. James played there for seven seasons before joining the Miami Heat and winning his first two NBA championships. He returned to Cleveland in 2014 and delivered on his promise by winning his third ring in 2016.

"The King" then took his talents to Hollywood and joined the Lakers in 2018. LeBron James won his fourth NBA championship in 2020 and is looking to win his fifth one this season.

But the Lakers have struggled to start the season and Kendrick Perkins was one of the first people to wonder if James would entertain a third stint on his hometown team.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I wonder if Lebron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?! I mean the Cavs do have nice squad! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on... I wonder if Lebron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?! I mean the Cavs do have nice squad! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on...

LeBron James lead LA Lakers to fourth straight win after beating the Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Atlanta Hawks.

The LA Lakers won their fourth game in a row on Friday night, defeating the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena, 134-118. LeBron James led the Lakers with another MVP-type performance. He finished the game with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and three blocks.

James started at center once again as the Lakers remained undefeated when he's at the five. "The King" is holding the fort down the middle until Anthony Davis returns from his knee injury. It also gives Davis the blueprint to play center effectively.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter @KingJames



🟣 32 Pts

🟣 8 Reb

🟣 9 Ast

🟣 4 Stl

🟣 3 Blk Year 19🟣 32 Pts🟣 8 Reb🟣 9 Ast🟣 4 Stl🟣 3 Blk Year 19 👑 @KingJames 🟣 32 Pts🟣 8 Reb🟣 9 Ast🟣 4 Stl🟣 3 Blk https://t.co/umdxxABpHd

It wasn't just James, as the Lakers role players showed up to help the team beat the Hawks. Malik Monk exploded for 29 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Russell Westbrook had a near triple-double with nine points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Avery Bradley played well with 21 points, while Talen Horton-Tucker and Carmelo Anthony provided 21 and 17 points off the bench, respectively. The Lakers will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday before a two-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal