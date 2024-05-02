"Go at the Clippers' neck tonight": Kendrick Perkins' premonition comes true as Luka Doncic erupts to decimate the Clippers

Kendrick Perkins believed that an illness wouldn't stop Luka Doncic from decimating the LA Clippers in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. And the Dallas Mavericks guard did just that on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena as the visitors blew out LAC 123-93.

The Slovenian erupted for 35 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists as Dallas blitzed the Clippers to take a 3-2 lead. The Clippers now head back to the American Airlines Center to force a Game 7.

Perkins referred to the pre-game injury report that saw Doncic listed for an injury and illness. That, though, didn't deter the guard from showing up against the Clippers, and the former Boston Celtics star had made a premonition that came true.

"Y’all can get fooled by that Luka is sick and not feeling well BS. That man about to try and go at the Clippers neck tonight"

By his admission, the guard revealed that he was sick over the last few days and that his knee wasn't feeling right.

Doncic has truggled in this series entering Game 5, shooting just 38.6% from the field and 26.5% from the 3 while dealing with an illness and a dodgy knee.

Despite the injury and the illness, Doncic suited up for Game 5 and found some assistance from Kyrie Irving (14 points), Maxi Kleber (15 points) and Dereck Lively II (12 points).

"We just gotta win one more": Luka Doncic on the Clippers challenge after Game 5 win.

Despite his Game 5 heroics, Luka Doncic refused to admit that the Dallas Mavericks are ahead and reiterated that they need to finish the job. Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, he said that the Mavs need one more win.

"We just gotta win one more. We didn't do anything yet."

Luka Doncic and Irving have been regarded as the league's best duo this season, and their stellar form sees them pegged as favorites to make a deeper run in the playoffs.

The guard racked up 1,000 career playoff points on Wednesday, surpassing yet another milestone, and the Mavs will fancy their chances to get past the Clippers in Game 6.

The two teams meet on May 3 at the American Airlines Arena. A game 7, if required, will see the action shift back to LA on May 5 at the Crypto.com Arena.