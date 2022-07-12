“Go over there and compete with Luka, and Steph, and Kawhi, and LeBron” - Former NBA champion says he’d prefer to see Kevin Durant in the West, says he should go and raise the level of the conference

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's imminent departure has led to massive speculation on where his future lies. The two destinations reportedly touted by the Slim Reaper are the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

On ESPN's morning show First Take, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins said that he wants to see Durant back in the Western Conference. Perkins believes that having KD in the West would make it the more competitive conference.

"I want Kevin Durant in the Western Conference. I want to see the Western Conference get back to the old Western Conference because right now the East is actually better than the West.

"I want to see Kevin Durant go back to the West, up the West a little bit, go over there and compete with Luka, and Steph, and Kawhi, and LeBron and make that conference a little bit more powerful again. Id' like to see Kevin Durant in the Western Conference," Perkins said.

KD has played in the Western Conference throughout his NBA career until he joined the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019. After being drafted by the Seattle Supersonics (later known as Oklahoma City Thunder) and playing for the Golden State Warriors, KD knows the West like the back of his hand.

Where could Kevin Durant land?

The Phoenix Suns have one of the best packages available for the Nets. The Suns won't trade Chris Paul. They won't be trading Devin Booker either. Booker recently signed a long-term extension and is not eligible to be traded.

The Suns could trade Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson or Deandre Ayton for Kevin Durant. To make the salaries work, the Nets will also have to include Cam Thomas or someone with a similar contract.

However, the Nets have made it certain that they want an All-Star in return. Ayton's performances in the postseason have not been All-Star worthy. Mikal Bridges is one of the best defensive players in the league but is not an All-Star while Cam Johnson is a starter at best.

The Toronto Raptors could put together a package involving Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes and sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. While neither of them are All-Stars, Barnes certainly has the potential to be one in the near future.

This would leave the Miami Heat in the driver's seat. The Heat can part ways with Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson for Durant.

They would have a big three of Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo at that point. The Nets would get a sharpshooter in Robinson, a veteran in Lowry and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in Herro.

