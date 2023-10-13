"Go to couples therapy" - James Harden equating his dented relationship with Daryl More to 'marriage' has fans trolling him

James Harden has continued to put the pressure on Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers front office to trade him sooner rather than later. With the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, Harden has been left waiting in limbo to find out how much of the season, if any, he'll spend with the team. With preseason underway, Harden has remained firm in his desire to play elsewhere.

Although Daryl Morey is content to be patient and let a sufficient trade materialize, James Harden spoke with media members this week to discuss the situation. As he explained, when he was first traded to the 76ers, he wanted to spend the remainder of his career with the team.

Amid the ongoing standoff with Morey and the Sixers, however, James Harden compared the loss of trust to a failed marriage. The situation quickly garnered attention from fans around the league, who were quick to chime in with jokes about the feud.

Looking at the comments made by James Harden this week

Throughout the offseason, James Harden continued to take shots at Daryl Morey, both overseas and in the United States. While overseas in China, Harden famously proclaimed that Morey was a liar in a moment that quicky went viral among fans.

In addition, when James Harden returned to the U.S., he celebrated by having servers hold up a 'Daryl Morey is a liar' sign in a club during bottle service. His comments this week, however, paint a much more vivid picture of what transpired between the two. While speaking to media members this week, he said:

"This is not even about this situation, this is in life. When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage, when you lose trust in someone... it's pretty simple."

As he went on to say, when he was first traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, he planned to spend the rest of his career with the team. Now, with Morey seemingly uninterested in offering Harden a max contract, it sounds as though the two sides remain at an impasse.

Although ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Morey and the 76ers are in no rush to trade Harden, the Clippers remain the favorites to land him. Of course, if they have any hope of doing so, they'll have to offer the 76ers a package that can be flipped into an All-Star caliber player to replace Harden.

Whether or not the team is able to finalize a deal before the start of the season, only time will tell. With the 76ers set to compete in two more preseason games before the start of the regular season, the clock is ticking on a preseason resolution.