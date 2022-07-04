“Go be an Eddie King and the Five Heartbeats, ‘I feel like going home’” - Shannon Sharpe believes Kevin Durant will go back to the Warriors, says they have the best young assets

Kevin Durant recently announced his desire to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, sending the NBA into a frenzy.

One of the most dangerous superstars in the league, Durant has immediately become the talk of the sports world. Durant still has the ability to transform a team into a potential contender with his dominance on the floor.

There's been plenty of speculation about teams that could be in the hunt to acquire KD. Durant's reported list of preferred teams included the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Since then, plenty of teams around the league have enquired about him.

A popular rumor that has been thrown around was the idea of Durant returning to the Golden State Warriors. Although the two parties have a previous history, Golden State does have one of the best "offers" when it comes to talent and potential trades.

Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said that he believes Durant should return "home".

"If the Nets want young talent and draft picks, the only viable option is the Golden State Warriors...KD will go be an Eddie King and the Five Heartbeats...I feel like going home."

Kevin Durant expected to be traded from Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has requested a trade

Teams across the league will do their best to put a trade package together to acquire Kevin Durant. It is not often that one of the best players in the league is available.

Durant has made it clear that he has a couple of preferred teams when it comes to his next potential destination. Regardless, the competition and market for the superstar forward is going to be aggressive.

Despite dealing with injuries over the last couple of years, KD has still shown the ability to be one of the best players in the league. He's found himself in the running for the MVP award on numerous occasions in the recent past. Having him on the team would undoubtedly be a bonus for any team in the league.

