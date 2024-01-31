"Go get it done": Steph Curry hypes up Deebo Samuel and Co. ahead of Super Bowl LVIII after signing custom jerseys

Steph Curry had a spectacular game in leading the Golden State Warriors to a 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-time NBA MVP had a game-high 37 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. Curry shot 8-for-13 from behind the arc which led the Dubs’ 14-32 clip from deep.

Curry was especially motivated to put on a show tonight as a handful of San Francisco 49ers players were in the building. The 49ers were just coming off a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

After the game Steph Curry met the pro football players and signed custom-made jerseys for them. Before leaving the court, he told them:

“Go get it done! Let’s go!!!”

Most football fans probably thought the San Francisco 49ers were headed for another disappointing playoff result on Sunday. They trailed the Lions 24-7 leading into the halftime break. San Francisco’s vaunted defensive line didn’t live up to its reputation in the first 30 minutes of the game.

The 49ers, however, rattled off 17 straight third-quarter points and shut down Detroit in the said quarter. San Francisco had remarkably tied the game at 24-24 heading into the final quarter. They finished the job by getting elite performances from Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and many others.

Samuel and Aiyuk were at Chase Center on Tuesday to have Steph Curry sign their customized jerseys. They took some time off while preparing for the Super Bowl by watching San Francisco's beloved basketball superstar in action.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will be hoping to put on a clutch performance the way the 49ers did in the NFC Championship

Following the win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Golden State Warriors improved their record to 20-24 for the 12th spot in the Western Conference. They are 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz (24-25) for the 10th place and final play-in tournament berth.

Steph Curry and the Dubs have 38 games left for the season. They will have to be clutch down the stretch for a chance to enter the playoffs. The Warriors will have to play the way the 49ers performed to have a shot at extending their season.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McCloud III wanted to get signed jerseys from Steph Curry. They giddily followed the iconic player to the tunnel leading to the Warriors’ locker room. Unknowingly, they must have also served as an inspiration to the NBA’s deadliest shooter as the season winds down.

