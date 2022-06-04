"Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already!" - Draymond Green tells critics to "SHUT UP," says he's been watching game film aiming for a comeback in the finals

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green lashed out at his critics after they mercilessly mocked him following Golden State's Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Green could produce only four points, shooting two of 12 from the field. The Warriors blew a 12-point advantage at the start of the fourth quarter, losing 120-108.

Many believed Draymond's off-night contributed to the Dubs' loss. The former DPOY took to Twitter on Friday to respond to critics, writing:

"Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!!"

Draymond Green had plenty of chances to make a difference scoring-wise. However, he failed to convert shots late in the game. The Warriors were outscored 40-16 in the final 12 minutes, with the rest of the group failing to make an impact.

Draymond Green confident ahead of Sunday's Game 2 contest

The Golden State Warriors lost their home-court advantage in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. Despite that, Draymond Green sounded confident. The veteran forward believed the Dubs were the better team for long stretches. Here's what Green said (via 95.7 The Game):

"We'll be fine. We'll figure out the ways we can stop them from getting those threes and take them away. I don't think it was a rhythm thing. We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes, so we'll be fine."

The Warriors got off to a hot start behind Steph Curry's record-breaking 21-point first quarter. They trailed by only two points entering the halftime break. Golden State took a 12-point lead by the end of the third period after a splendid showing during that stretch as they outscored the Celtics by 38-24 in the third.

However, Draymond Green and company struggled on both ends from there. Their offense got stagnant, which made it easy for Boston to defend and get out in transition. Ime Udoka's team also did a phenomenal job limiting Steph Curry, allowing him to score just 13 points across the last three quarters.

The Boston Celtics' offense peaked at the right time in the final quarter as they made a whopping nine triples during that stretch. Al Horford stepped up big time with Jayson Tatum struggling to find his shot.

Tatum went three of 17 from the floor, but registered a career-high 13 assists. Horford scored a team-high 26 points on nine of 12 shooting, including six of eight from 3-point land.

