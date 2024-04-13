"Go Lakers": Suns' Devin Booker enthusiastically cheers for LeBron James and Co. as West seeding hinges on final day

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will join forces with LA Lakers fans for the regular season finale as LeBron James and Co. could give them the sixth seed. The Suns are a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans, who face the Lakers on Sunday. A Suns win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, fighting for the West top seed and a Pelicans loss against LA gives Phoenix the sixth seed.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will secure the eighth spot in the standings with a win and face the Pelicans or Suns. Only one game separates the latter two ahead of the final 2023-24 regular season slate. Booker kept it simple when asked how he views the rare yet wild Western Conference seeding scenarios, saying:

"Go Lakers."

Booker is aware that things could play out differently, and the Suns could face one of three teams in the play-in tournament or one of three teams in the first round of the players should they advance as the sixth seed.

The Thunder, Timberwolves and Nuggets are in a three-way tie, while the Lakers, Kings and Warriors could be in a three-way tie after Sunday's games. The conference seedings melee has been nothing short of entertaining and unpredictable for fans.

However, for Devin Booker and the Suns, just like other teams, the goal has been to focus on their games and control what they can during this stretch. Phoenix has locked the seventh seed and kept its top six seeding hopes alive behind a 108-107 comeback win over the Sacramento Kings.

Devin Booker and Co. are better off not facing LeBron James' LA Lakers in play-in tournament

While Devin Booker and the Suns would want a Lakers win on Sunday, they might not fancy the chance of facing LeBron James and Co. in the play-in tournament. The Lakers have been up and down this season, but they have put together a solid stretch since February, going 22-10, tied for the fourth-best record.

Phoenix is 20-13 in that stretch. However, it hasn't been as dominant and clinical in majority wins. Booker and Co. dropped games against multiple teams over .500, raising questions over their ability to make a deep playoff push.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have earned the reputation of turning things up when it matters the most in knockout situations. It goes back to their NBA Play-in Tournament win, where they went 7-0, beating the Suns in the quarter-finals. The Lakers also won the season series 3-2.

Phoenix has played much better against Golden State and Sacramento, so those are the more favorable matchups for Devin Booker and Co.