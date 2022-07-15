“Go play golf somewhere, go to Ireland on vacation” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo says it’s absurd that Kevin Durant gets involved in Twitter arguments, says he’s never gonna win vs the fans

Kevin Durant's continued involvment in Twitter arguments is an absurdity, said analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who said the fans will always prevail.

Russo said:

“Durant gets involved on Twitter, which to me is absolutely absurd. Stay off it. Go play golf somewhere. Go to Ireland on vacation. I don’t understand. You’re not gonna win that one. It just shows you he’s too sensitive.”

Analyst says Kevin Durant is "too sensitive"

Kevin Durant has forever been known as not being afraid to clap back. His history on social media speaks to that enough.

Now, Chris "Mad Dog"Russo is practically begging KD to take himself away from the situation.

Russo's point is that Durant is wasting his free time on petty social media qualms rather than living his life.

Of course, the time spent on single tweets or bigger arguments is minuscule, but there is still energy spent on it nonetheless.

Durant has some of the highest competitive energy in the league, and he simply harbors that in every avenue of his life. He does not care who you are or which platform you choose, Durant will not lose. Even in social media squabbles.

But Russo believes Durant is going to lose the battle against the fans every single time he gets involved in an argument.

This is arguably true, as any fan would be immediately happy to receive a response from KD no matter the context. Durant's biting into these arguments is giving the fans exactly what they want. And they win.

On top of that, it starts to show that Durant is too sensitive. If his skin was thick enough, he simply would not care to answer. Regardless of his mentality or justification, any response reads like an immediate loss.

It would probably do KD well to listen to Russo for the time being. After requesting a trade from Brooklyn, there are narratives developing again that Durant cannot handle on his own.

A great example is the one-way relationship between analyst Skip Bayless and basketball icon LeBron James. Bayless constantly rips James in absurd ways, sparking attempts to get a rouse out of the star. But LeBron never bites.

Besides, clapping back at an analyst, coach, player or ref is one thing. Speaking against the fans directly on social media platforms is an entirely new level. It seems to be Durant alone on that level. Not many other players feel the need to respond to fans.

It is important to note that Durant is not always clapping back solely to defend himself. A lot of times he takes it upon himself to respond in defense of the league, fellow players or even to how the public chooses to speak about superstars.

Durant does use his voice to defend the game of basketball in the ultimate sense.

