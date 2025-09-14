"Go see my clips on YouTube": Giannis Antetokounmpo quietly obliterates Alperen Sengun’s brutal jab with humble reminder

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece to a podium finish in the 2025 EuroBasket. During his postgame presser, he responded to Turkey’s Alperen Sengun’s criticism, quietly obliterating the Houston Rockets star with a humble reminder.The Milwaukee Bucks star instead reflected on his EuroBasket 2025 bronze medal win. He emphasized his focus on letting his game speak for itself, preferring not to engage with critics or controversy, and suggested that viewers watch his YouTube clips to see his abilities as a passer.&quot;I'm a guy who doesn't like to talk a lot. You know, I let my game talk … I've won everything. Everything. And this was the thing that I hadn't won. And I won. … I'm not the guy that will talk back to coaches or players or people that say bad things about me.&quot;“It doesn't really matter because at the end of the day, you won't remember what they say. You'll remember how I respond. So, I keep everything to myself. You can go see my clips on YouTube. And then come back and ask me if I'm a good passer.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Turkey’s dominant win over Greece (94-68) in the EuroBasket 2025 semifinal, Alperen Sengun talked about Giannis’s overall game, criticizing his passing.Greece defeated Finland 92-89 in the Bronze Medal Game and secured third place. The win broke a 16-year medal drought for Greece as their last EuroBasket medal was in 2009, when they won bronze in Poland after defeating Slovenia.Giannis Antetokounmpo led with 30 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Tyler Dorsey added 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, alongside two rebounds and a single assist, and Vasileios Toliopoulos came off the bench and scored 15 points.What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo?Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves the 2025 EuroBasket a relieved man. He asserted that leading Greece to a podium finish was one of his greatest accomplishments as it made “12 million Greeks happy” and inspired the younger generation.Players of Greece stand during the medal ceremony for the 3rd place at the FIBA EuroBasket 2025, 3rd place game between Greece and Finland - Source: GettyHe will turn his focus to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2025/26 season. Before he joined the Greeks, there was credible speculation that he was evaluating whether the current Bucks roster gave him a realistic chance to win another championship.While the Rockets were the team rumored to be pushing for his signature, that was put to bed. Giannis Antetokounmpo is not due for free agency until after 2026-27.