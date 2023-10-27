"Goal is to be there for decades" - Victor Wembanyama makes resounding statement about representing France at Olympics

Being the No.1 pick in your draft pool certainly comes with immense pressure, which is the case for Victor Wembanyama, who has been handed down the keys to the San Antonio Spurs franchise.

From here on out, he is the face of the Spurs with the goal of leading them to prolonged success for years to come.

In an interview with San Antonio Spurs legend, Tony Parker, Wembanyama talked about where he stands when it comes to representing France at the Olympics.

"My decision to not play for the World Cup was also for my health," Wembanyama said. "And that you have to be ready, you have time. My goal is to be there for the French national team for decades to come if possible." (Quotes via Eurohoops.net)

Back when Wembanyama chose to sit out the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Spurs center highlighted in the interview that he prioritized his health when he made the decision. For players such as the Spurs phenom, it can be challenging to skip out on representing one's country in an international competition

Interestingly, Tony Parker echoed Victor Wembanyama's reasoning as he knows the pressure and how difficult it is season after season in the NBA. This is also coming from the perspective that Wembanyama is now the main core player of the Spurs franchise moving forward.

Victor Wembanyama talks about his goal of playing every game in his rookie year

Prior to his official NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks, Victor Wembanyama had a clear goal in mind for the season when it came to his availability for games, as per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

"Every game. If there's no excessive risk of my health -- of course I can't predict the future -- but I want to play every single game," Wembanyama said."

The 19-year-old phenom has built immense anticipation for his arrival in the NBA due to the incredible upside to his game. After his preseason showing, the Spurs center stood out in his first regular season game against the Mavericks. Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama dropped 15 points (6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range), 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

The offensive display was incredible to witness as he casually knocked down jumper after jumper without any remorse for his defenders. He ran into some foul troubles as he racked up 5 fouls which altered his playing minutes in some way. Be that as it may, he still came to play and instilled faith in San Antonio Spurs fans for his untapped potential in the professional league.