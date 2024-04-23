"GOAT debate's gotta end": Dwight Howard has LeBron James surpassing Michael Jordan if Lakers beat Nuggets 

Former LA Lakers center Dwight Howard believes that the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan will end if the four-time NBA champion can steer the Lakers to a series win against the Denver Nuggets. The Purple and Gold lost the second game against the defending champions in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Jamal Murray's buzzer-beater saw the Nuggets pip LA 101-99 after trailing for a majority of the game at the Ball Arena on Monday.

Taking to X/Twitter, Howard posted:

"If the Lakers pull this off this year GOAT debates gotta end!"

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis' 32 points and 11 rebounds, while James had 26 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. D'Angelo Russell made amends for his poor shooting in Game 1 by chipping in with 23 points, but it wasn't enough to get past the Nuggets, with Jamal Murray sinking in the game-winner with seconds to go.

Dwight Howard believes he can still help Lakers

Dwight Howard made headlines earlier when he put in a request to the LA Lakers after their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets. In his playful manner, he added that he was still in shape and could help the side fend off the Denver challenge. Known to be a dominant defensive presence, Howard believed he had enough in the tank:

“Lebron 39, I’m 38! I’m still in shape ya saying that was 3 years ago but I’m still in shape lol.”

Dwight Howard wasn't wrong when he claimed he could help the Lakers. The last time both teams played in the Western Conference Finals in 2020, Howard was key in locking down Jokic and the two-time NBA MVP admitted as much that the series against LA was his toughest.

Howard last played for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season where they failed to make the playoffs following a dismal 33-49 record. The center later plied his trade for the Taoyuan Leopards in the Taiwan T1 League the following season. He now plays for the Mets de Guaynabo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

As for the GOAT debate, James cannot be discounted given how he has fared in 21 seasons in the NBA. If he can pull off what he did against the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and steer the Lakers past the Nuggets, anything is possible — perhaps even winning the title by the end of it all.

Do you think LeBron James and Co. can come back to beat the Denver Nuggets in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

