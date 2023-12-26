GOATed RHCP bassist Flea laments LeBron James & Co's Christmas Day loss to Jayson Tatum's Celtics: 'Beat the s**t out the Lakers'

Michael "Flea" Balzary, the longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, conceded that the Boston Celtics outplayed the LA Lakers. The team he hates beat his favorite team during their NBA Christmas Day game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"It pains my heart to say that Boston is a better team because I hate the f***ing Celtics," Flea wrote on X. "They beat the s**t out [of] the Lakers and they didn't flex or act arrogantly, they just played at a way higher level than my favorite team on the planet and left the court with class. F**k, I hate them."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Flea's favorite team, the LA Lakers, whipped in the Christmas Day game

Flea ranted about the LA Lakers and reluctantly praised the Boston Celtics for good reason. Both teams displayed their form in the Christmas Day game, with the Celtics beating the LA.

Following the 126-115 result, the Celtics have won three straight games and 12 of their last 14 to move up to the NBA-best 23-6.

All five Boston Celtics starters scored at least 18 points in the game, with Kristaps Porzingis leading the way with 28 alongside 11 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum had a solid all-around performance with 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

Jaylen Brown chipped in 19 markers, while Derrick White and Jrue Holiday each had 18, with White also dishing out 11 assists.

“Honestly, we all know that if we push the pace one of us is gonna get a shot," Holiday said after the win. "And I feel like when we have that energy and you know if I run to my spot and I run to my lanes I’m gonna get the ball, it just makes everybody do it and do it that much harder.”

Meanwhile, after dominating the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers lost their form, losing for the sixth time in their last eight games.

LeBron James, who was held to just 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, said this:

“I don’t think we’re healthy right now. I don’t think we’re where we want to be to compete versus the top teams until we continue to get better and better, and continue to work out habits. For us, we’re still trying to figure our situation out as far as how we want to continue to attack each game, but we’ll get better.”

Anthony Davis' monster game of 40 points and 13 rebounds was not enough as the Lakers lost to the Celtics for the first time on Christmas Day.