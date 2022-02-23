"Goats Recognize Goats" - Floyd Mayweather praises LeBron James for remaining undefeated as Team Captain in All-Star Game

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has lauded LeBron James for continuing his perfect record as captain of the NBA All-Star game.

James extended his perfect record as team captain in the NBA All-Star game with a 163-160 win over Team Kevin Durant on Sunday. James hit the game-winning jump shot to help his team reach the target score. In the process, he improved his record to 5-0 since the current format was implemented.

In a video shared by Mayweather Jr. on Instagram, James was seen celebrating his team's win at the All-Star game in the locker. 'The King' gave a shoutout to Mayweather, who praised the former in his post, and shared it with his 27.9 million followers.

"Real Champions know what it take to get the job done. Goats Recognize Goats. What separates good from great is delivering under pressure @kingjames," Mayweather wrote.

"Huh, and still, they call me 'Money' Mayweather at the All-Star Game, man. I don't take no Ls. You know what I’m saying, baby? 'Money' Mayweather at an All-Star game. No man, I just had a good time. So fun, so fun, so so so so fun," James said on the video.

LeBron James ended the All-Star game with 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and the game-winning shot. However, it was Steph Curry who stole the show in Cleveland with 50 points, shattering the record for most threes in an All-Star game with 16.

The Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ LEBRON JAMES FOR THE WIN LEBRON JAMES FOR THE WIN 😤 https://t.co/dtWIMRLDUg

Floyd Mayweather was salty when LeBron James won Athlete of the Decade two years ago

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

At the end of 2019, the Associated Press named Lebron James as the Athlete of the Decade over Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps. However, that decision was not well received by Mayweather, who took a shot at 'The King' in early 2020.

"I love LeBron James but when we talking about Athlete of the Decade, that's me. That’s me. Hands down. We talking about from 1996 to 2020. And I've never received Athlete of the Decade. At the top of Forbes and I'm my own boss," Mayweather said.

It should be noted that James and the other nominees were much active than 'Money' Mayweather in the 2010s. James won three of his NBA championships during the decade, while Mayweather only fought ten times. 'The King' was also named the AP Athlete of the Year three times in the decade.

Nevertheless, it's all about respect at the end of the day, and Mayweather is still a fan of James and vice versa. He even attended Mayweather's last boxing match in 2017, where 'Money' beat Conor McGregor to improve his perfect record to 50-0.

Mayweather is still active as a boxer, but has not fought professionally since 2017. He has had two exhibition matches since then, and could be fighting again in the near future.

Year 19. LeBron James this season:29 PPG7.9 RPG6.5 APG52% FGYear 19. LeBron James this season:29 PPG7.9 RPG6.5 APG52% FGYear 19. 👑 https://t.co/pkdt9bCl54

Meanwhile, James is in his 19th NBA season, and still dominating as a player despite the LA Lakers' woes.

Edited by Bhargav