"God continues to bless him" - Magic Johnson sends touching message to Deion Sanders after NFL legend defeats cancer

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson responded to reports of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders’ health report. The NFL legend disclosed on Monday that he was cancer-free after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer on April 19.Johnson was relieved and supportive when he learned that the Pro Football Hall of Famer was cleared of cancer. He expressed happiness about the good news and offered prayers for Deion's health and prosperity on X.“I’m happy to hear that my friend Deion Sanders has been cleared of cancer. I’ll be praying that God continues to bless him with good health and lifelong prosperity!”Coach Sanders' illness was discovered during a routine body scan which was prompted by prior blood‑clot issues. He underwent surgery on May 9, during which his bladder was removed and a new one was constructed using a section of his intestine, as no chemotherapy or radiation was required.Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, confirmed this. She disclosed that Sanders' cancer is now cured, though he remains under surveillance with regular scans.Sander lost approximately 25 pounds throughout the ordeal and candidly spoke about the challenges of adjusting to life post-surgery, including urinary changes.What’s next for coach Deion Sanders?Coach Deion Sanders affirmed that he is back. He added that he is fully committed to coaching the Buffaloes through the 2025 season, living out his contract that extends through 2029.&quot;I don't have to rely on them. I'm back, baby. I'm WITH them. I always knew I was gonna coach again. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again. Never thought like that,&quot; Coach Prime said (via Yahoo Sports).He added that there was a need for regular health checkups. Emphasizing how crucial early detection and routine check‑ups are, he encouraged others not to delay medical attention.Coach Sanders is a two-time Super Bowl champion (XXIX with the 49ers, XXX with the Cowboys), an NFL Hall of Famer (2011), an eight-time Pro Bowler and a six-time First-team All-Pro.