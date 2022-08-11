"Going to a Astroworld is very different than going to the City of Brotherly Love" - NBA analyst believes pairing Kevin Durant and James Harden together again would not be ideal

Kevin Durant has been a big focus of trade rumors throughout the offseason. The two-time champion requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets more than a month ago. Since then, he has been linked to several teams in the Eastern Conference. Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers became a team that emerged as a spot where KD could play next season.

The 76ers have a player Durant is very familiar with: James Harden. The two played together with the Nets, but "The Beard" asked to be traded, moving to the Philadelphia 76ers in February.

Even so, they were together seen last week at the Travis Scott concert in London. It is still unclear if this has anything to do with the KD-Philly rumors. But both being spotted together while KD is linked with the 76ers doesn't seem like a coincidence. However, NBA analyst Kevin Wildes believes there is a difference between going together to a concert and being together on a team.

"People are in my mentions saying, 'No, no, no, Kevin, the're friends. They were together at a Travis Scott concert." Like, OK, I guess. But going to a Astroworld is very different than going to the City of Brotherly Love.

"So, I'm shocked by it for a number of reasons, but we'll start with the No. 1 reason being that he is going to want to reunite and join with James Harden again."

Wildes believes this trade would not make any sense as the duo already failed together in Brooklyn.

"We seen this movie before, and the fact that Kevin Durant wants to sign up for it again just left me flabergasted," Wildes said on 'First Things First.'

"The Harden part shocked me. We've seen this movie before. Durant signing up for it again left me flabbergasted. They played 52 games together & Harden quit. KD didn't even want to play w/ him in the ASG." — What'd you make of KD’s reported interest in the 76ers?"The Harden part shocked me. We've seen this movie before. Durant signing up for it again left me flabbergasted. They played 52 games together & Harden quit. KD didn't even want to play w/ him in the ASG." — @kevinwildes What'd you make of KD’s reported interest in the 76ers?"The Harden part shocked me. We've seen this movie before. Durant signing up for it again left me flabbergasted. They played 52 games together & Harden quit. KD didn't even want to play w/ him in the ASG." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/qHLlYtb74t

Durant and Kyrie Irving were instrumental in bringing Harden to Brooklyn. However, the Big Three played only 16 games together. Although they had a 13-3 record, Harden grew impatient as Irving was unavailable due to New York City's vaccine mandate. Harden then forced his way to the 76ers at the trade deadline.

Durant reiterated his trade request when he met with Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday. The team is not against the idea of trading him but expects a monumental deal in exchange. Whether the 76ers have an offer to make this deal happen is still in question.

Kevin Durant com a camisa do Warriors. Eu vi. Kevin Durant com a camisa do Warriors. Eu vi. 3️⃣5️⃣🐍 https://t.co/25UPj0FxAD

Would teaming up Kevin Durant with James Harden be the right move for the 76ers?

Kevin Durant, left, and James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers have a set roster for next season. With Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the team, they look like a squad to watch out for in the East.

Undoubtedly, Kevin Durant is a stellar player, and having him would be great for any team. But in order to acquire him, the 76ers would have to give up a lot of their firepower. The pairing of Harden and Durant could wreck havoc on defenses, but it would likely cost the future for the 76ers.

ERTZ 🇸🇴 Tottenham Official Spokesperson @somali_youngboy Kevin Durant and James Harden behind me at Travis Scott Kevin Durant and James Harden behind me at Travis Scott https://t.co/cuG5p8UDfL

"They gave this a shot," analyst Kevin Wildes said. "He played 52 games together, sure, fine, and then what happened? Harden quit. It wasn't like, 'You know what? I want to leave."

"It was like, "I'm gonna straight up quit on your team, KD. I want out" to the point where when KD had a chance to draft James Harden for the All-Star Game, (and) he didn't even want to play with him then."

NBA @NBA Kevin Durant turns defense into offense! Kevin Durant turns defense into offense! https://t.co/B325eVts5K

There is still no clarity on whether the 76ers are interested in the move or not. However, even if they are, the Nets would also want a few draft picks, and the 76ers do not have many of them. This will certainly be a huge factor as the Nets are hell-bent on getting a monumental haul in exchange for Durant.

