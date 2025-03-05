"Going to f*** you up"- Ex-Warriors guard claims Cavaliers exposed Celtics’ Achilles’ heel in epic 22-pt comeback

The Cleveland Cavaliers were down 25-3 early but were able to rally to defeat the defending champions Boston Celtics 123-116. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas believes that the Celtics' shot profile, specifically their affinity for the 3-point shot, contributed to their loss to the Cavaliers and could be their Achilles heel.

The three-time NBA All-Star had this to say on "Gil’s Arena":

“What happened here is what makes Celtics beatable," Arenas said. "They shoot so many threes that they shoot themselves out. Anything from 10 makes to 20 makes when you’re shooting 50 to 60 shots [and] people making layups and free throws [is] going to f*** you up.”

The Celtics lead the NBA with 48.0 3-point attempts per game and rank eighth in percentage (37.0%). Against the Cavaliers, Boston shot 17-39 (43.6%) from 3-point line.

The 3-pointer is the Celtics' primary weapon, accounting for 53% of their shot attempts (2,928 of 5,497). Earlier this season, they tied the mark for most made 3-pointers in a game when they knocked down 29 from downtown in a 132-109 win over the New York Knicks on Oct. 22.

Former NBA champion says Cavaliers can win it all

With their recent win over the Chicago Bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers sit at 51-10, the possessor of the best record in the NBA. Along with the OKC Thunder, they are the only two teams in the NBA with 50 or more wins at this juncture.

Channing Frye, a former Cavalier who was part of the 2016 championship team, said they can win it all this season. Speaking on NBATV, Frye said this of the Cavaliers:

“Tonight, No. 3 team Western Conference, Ty Jerome comes and balls. You saw Evan Mobley balling out, and that’s why this team is going to be dangerous. And I think that’s why they win a championship this year,” Frye said.

Cleveland has significant contributions across the board. Darius Garland is averaging 21.1 points and 6.7 assists and made his second All-Star team this season. Six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the team’s best player, is averaging 24.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds and was February’s NBA Player of the Month.

Center Jarrett Allen anchors the league’s 11th-best defense, which allows 111.7 points per contest.

The Cavaliers beat opponents by an average of 11.64 points per contest, which is fifth in league history. Seven of the teams with the highest differential went on to win the NBA championship.

