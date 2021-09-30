"Going grocery shopping late at night"- Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals what helps him relax  

Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo recently took to Twitter to share his relaxation methods with his fans. He revealed that he finds late-night grocery shopping a great way to unwind.

Sharing a photo of himself at the grocery store, the two-time NBA MVP also managed to stay out of public sight. He was dressed in a black hoodie and also had a face mask on that helped him go unnoticed. Here's what he posted:

"Going grocery shopping late at night might be the most relaxing thing ever lol."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's fans were quick to react to his post, claiming it was highly relatable for them to go grocery shopping to relieve their stress. It is indeed quite rare for superstar athletes like Antetokounmpo to pick up their essentials. But it once again goes to show how humble the two-time NBA MVP has always been off the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo not fully healthy yet

Giannis Antetokounmpo endured a left knee injury during Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

Giannis Antetokounmpo endured a serious knee injury during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. It was against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. He did return for the NBA Finals, but played through that series with a great deal of pain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted about a week ago that his left knee was still hurting. Nevertheless, he explained his comments later, saying that he does feel good. He also mentioned that he will be listening to his body and will not rush back into action if he still feels the pain.

As of now, there is no timeline available for his current state of recovery. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Giannis Antetokounmpo did not participate in five-on-five training on Monday and did not train at all on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to be careful with Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury woes heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. They are eager to win their second-straight title, and it doesn't seem like a realistic proposition for them to win it without Antetokounmpo's services.

The NBA is returning to its 82-game-format for next season. So Giannis Antetokounmpo can take an extended rest if needed to regain full fitness before helping his team in their title defense.

