"Going to let the world see me kick yo a**": Kevin Hart hilariously threatens to humiliate LeBron James in golf showdown 

LA Lakers star LeBron James has already found his golf rival. This offseason, James has expressed interest in playing golf and has received a warm welcome from his friends and other NBA stars. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry even welcomed him when he started playing the sport.This time, however, James found himself in the crosshairs of famous comedian Kevin Hart. On Wednesday, the actor-comedian posted a photo of himself golfing on Instagram and challenged the four-time champion. However, he's requesting a golf game against the future Hall of Famer a year from now.&quot;Kev the Golfer is currently loading …. Please be patient with me during this process…. But bitch I’m about to be on yo a**!!!!!! @kingjames …&quot; Hart posted.&quot;I am publicly challenging you to 18holes in a year …. Next Sept on the 17th …. I’m going to let the world see me kick yo a**!!!!!!! Consider this a threat and a warning!!!!!!!!!! P.S I’m making the sleeveless golf shirt my thing!!!!!! Suns out guns out B**CHES!!!!!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJames saw the challenge from his celebrity friend. He had a better plan and instructed Hart to do the gold combat between them right away rather than waiting a year.&quot;Why we gotta wait a whole year?? We can get to it now!! And in a year too!&quot; James responded. &quot;Say it wit cho chest. And leave that dumba** cut off at home too!&quot;LeBron James posted his response on his Instagram stories.Fans are loving the interaction between the two and cannot wait to see how they'll face each other in golf. They are yet to set a date for their match.Steph Curry wants to help LeBron James with his golf swingSince LeBron James admitted to being obsessed with his new hobby, more people have started to pay attention to his execution. One of the things that fans and other players talk about the most about James' golf career is his swing.While others have criticized his swing, Steph Curry said that he's interested in helping out. The Golden State Warriors star talked about it during an interview with Sky Sports in August, where he said that he wants to play against King James on the golf course.&quot;He seems like a very good project to have, for sure. And he seems like he has fun out there on the course. I don’t mind that at all,&quot; Curry said.Fans have yet to see LeBron James and Steph Curry together on a course. But both players have teased about it this summer.