  • "Going to let the world see me kick yo a**": Kevin Hart hilariously threatens to humiliate LeBron James in golf showdown 

"Going to let the world see me kick yo a**": Kevin Hart hilariously threatens to humiliate LeBron James in golf showdown 

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 17, 2025 22:04 GMT
Kevin Hart hilariously challenges LeBron James to golf (Image Source: IMAGN)
Kevin Hart hilariously challenges LeBron James to golf (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers star LeBron James has already found his golf rival. This offseason, James has expressed interest in playing golf and has received a warm welcome from his friends and other NBA stars. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry even welcomed him when he started playing the sport.

This time, however, James found himself in the crosshairs of famous comedian Kevin Hart. On Wednesday, the actor-comedian posted a photo of himself golfing on Instagram and challenged the four-time champion. However, he's requesting a golf game against the future Hall of Famer a year from now.

"Kev the Golfer is currently loading …. Please be patient with me during this process…. But bitch I’m about to be on yo a**!!!!!! @kingjames …" Hart posted.
"I am publicly challenging you to 18holes in a year …. Next Sept on the 17th …. I’m going to let the world see me kick yo a**!!!!!!! Consider this a threat and a warning!!!!!!!!!! P.S I’m making the sleeveless golf shirt my thing!!!!!! Suns out guns out B**CHES!!!!!!!"

James saw the challenge from his celebrity friend. He had a better plan and instructed Hart to do the gold combat between them right away rather than waiting a year.

"Why we gotta wait a whole year?? We can get to it now!! And in a year too!" James responded. "Say it wit cho chest. And leave that dumba** cut off at home too!"
LeBron James posted his response on his Instagram stories.
LeBron James posted his response on his Instagram stories.

Fans are loving the interaction between the two and cannot wait to see how they'll face each other in golf. They are yet to set a date for their match.

Steph Curry wants to help LeBron James with his golf swing

Since LeBron James admitted to being obsessed with his new hobby, more people have started to pay attention to his execution. One of the things that fans and other players talk about the most about James' golf career is his swing.

While others have criticized his swing, Steph Curry said that he's interested in helping out. The Golden State Warriors star talked about it during an interview with Sky Sports in August, where he said that he wants to play against King James on the golf course.

"He seems like a very good project to have, for sure. And he seems like he has fun out there on the course. I don’t mind that at all," Curry said.

Fans have yet to see LeBron James and Steph Curry together on a course. But both players have teased about it this summer.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
