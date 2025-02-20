“Going Platinum on Herro's next stinker" - NBA fans react to Tyler Herro working a shift at Raising Cane's

Miami Heat star guard Tyler Herro took a break from basketball to serve up the community at Raising Cane's. Herro worked for a day at the cashier and the drive-thru counter, connecting with fans following the NBA’s All-Star break.

In an interview by WSVN, Herro said he was a regular customer of the fast food chain when he was still in Kentucky, where he played college basketball.

“I actually come here and I eat Cane’s on the regular … This is a place I actually came before it came to Miami. I used to eat Cane’s all the time in Kentucky when I was in school,” Herro said.

Herro, who won this year’s 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday festivities and played in his first All-Star game, served young fans and listed orders to fulfill his working shift.

However, some fans were not impressed by the Heat star’s most recent community project.

“This going platinum on Herros next stinker,” one fan said.

“I dare him to have a stinker,” another fan wrote.

“Just put the fries in the bag bro,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans anticipated that this would be a meme in the future as Herro smiled and interacted with customers and fans during his guest shift.

“This is FOR SURE a future meme if he has a bad performance in the playoffs 😭,” said one fan.

“Don't let this man ever have a bad game cause ngas about to have a field day with this 😭,” one fan wrote.

“HE BETTER NOT HAVE ONE BAD GAME BRO LMAOO,” said one fan.

Herro has taken a leap this season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is also shooting 46.5 percent from the field in over 17 attempts per game, including 38 percent from the 3-point line.

However, the Heat saw a massive shift this season as the once-disgruntled Jimmy Butler, who led Miami to two NBA Finals, forced a trade out of the squad.

The Heat currently hold the ninth seed with a 25-28 record.

Tyler Herro tags the Heat as non-contenders

Following the trade of Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, Tyler Herro remarked about the Heat's current standing, believing that the team is far from being a contender this season, unlike the past few years.

"I think, right now — we started the season with Jimmy saying we were gonna try to win a championship — I think, obviously, if we're calling a spade a spade, we're not contenders right now," Herro said on Tuesday’s SiriusXM NBA radio.

Miami, who received former NBA champion Andrew Wiggins, among others, in the Butler deal, went 0-4 following the trade.

If they maintain their record, they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs as they are still within the play-in tournament range.

