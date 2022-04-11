"Going after the scoring title when you're not making the postseason is the most wackest thing ever” - LeBron James denies chasing the scoring title after LA Lakers exit

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the tumultuous season his team has had meant that the only thing King James was fighting for was the scoring title.

However, in a press conference, LeBron James spoke about how he was never going after the scoring title because of the shambolic state of the Lakers this season. James said:

"Going after the scoring title when you're not making the postseason is the most wackest thing ever."

King James has been plagued by knee, abdomen, and ankle issues all season long. However, he and has been embroiled in a battle with Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid for the scoring title. After the Lakers were eliminated from making the Play-In tournament by the Phoenix Suns, King James had to play two of the final three games and put up some serious buckets to win the scoring title.

However, James was shut down for the season after it was clear the Lakers would not be taking part in the postseason this year, thereby bringing his chase for the scoring title to an abrupt end.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen LeBron says he was never going to chase the scoring title after the Lakers were eliminated, says that's "so beneath me," especially considering his ankle injury.



LeBron James hunt for the scoring title in Year 19

King James in action against the Washington Wizards

LeBron James, at age 37 in his 19th season in the league has been playing at an MVP caliber level and been the only beacon of hope for the Lakers. He has had to do more than he would have liked at this point in his career during the regular season and this is a testament to the greatness of King James.

LeBron is currently averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc while also shooting over 75% from the free throw line. He has recorded six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles this season for the Lakers.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James had his first 50-point game when he was 20 years, 80 days old.



He had his last 50-piece when he was 37 years, 65 days old.



LeBron’s prime has lasted for 16 years, 11 months, 13 days. LeBron James had his first 50-point game when he was 20 years, 80 days old.He had his last 50-piece when he was 37 years, 65 days old.LeBron’s prime has lasted for 16 years, 11 months, 13 days. https://t.co/ZmBjC9jOvS

When you factor in the position (center) he has to play this season for the Lakers due to the absence of Anthony Davis and inability to establish chemistry with Russell Westbrook, it is even more remarkable the numbers he's managed to produce at this stage of his career.

LeBron James in year 19 is also attempting the most shots of his career from the perimeter as he continues to improve his efficiency from beyond the arc as this helps in avoiding the clanging and banging he has to endure while attacking the rim. This will help him prolong his career.

It is also only a matter of time before he eclipses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing scoring record and will also all in all likelihood finish his career ranked top-five in almost all major statistical categories and that just helps him make his case even more plausible for being the greatest of all time.

