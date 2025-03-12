“Going to trade Austin Reaves” - Lakers fans react as Jeanie Buss makes striking admission on Luka Doncic’s supporting cast

Jeanie Buss' latest comments on forming a team catering to Luka Doncic's skillsets further prove that the LA Lakers are willing to do whatever it takes to build around their new superstar. Doncic has yet to sign an extension, but he has until Aug. 2 to decide his future.

In the meantime, the Lakers must ensure they are building trust with him and his camp that they will provide him with the perfect roster. Here's what Lakers governor Buss said during an appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast while discussing the Doncic trade:

"I think we need to get the right players around him [Luka Doncic]."

Buss' comments hint the Lakers, despite their early success with Doncic after bagging eight wins in 12 games with him in the lineup, don't have the ideal roster around him. Coach JJ Redick has been phenomenal in optimizing available players, but Buss' comments hint LA still needs to make a few moves.

After Buss' comments surfaced, Lakers fans immediately pondered what that could mean for some players, especially once LeBron James hung it up. One fan on X suggested that the Lakers could trade rising star Austin Reaves to get Doncic a new co-star, saying:

"They are going to trade Austin Reaves to get that star after LeBron. It’s only a matter of time IMO."

Meanwhile, another opposed the idea of trading Reaves, LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith, saying:

"Anyone not named LeBron James, Austin Reaves & Dorian Finney Smith should be shaking in their boots and prove they deserve to stay on the team"

One fan suggested the Lakers contact Nico Harrison and look to acquire Dereck Lively II from the Mavericks next.

"Ring up Nico Harrison and snag Lively ASAP. Hit it while it’s still sizzling lol."

One fan questioned if this means LeBron James is also expendable.

"Originally the goal was to build around LeBron. Then to build around LeBron and AD. Now to build around Luka. Does this mean LeBron two is expendable?

Another suggested a reunion for Luka Doncic with former Mavericks teammate Derrick Jones Jr..

"Would love to see Derrick jones jr on the lakers"

