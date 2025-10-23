  • home icon
  • "Goku ain't train this hard" - NBA fans react as Dylan Harper reveals Victor Wembanyama's incredible work ethic after 40-point performance

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:05 GMT
NBA fans react as Dylan Harper reveals Victor Wembanyama
NBA fans react as Dylan Harper reveals Victor Wembanyama's incredible work ethic after 40-point performance (PHOTOS: IMAGN)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama’s third season started with a bang on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. While he impressed fans with his display on the court, he equally wowed rookie Dylan Harper with his off-court antics.

Harper, who made his league debut against the Mavericks, spoke to “1200 WOAI” after the game. He shared that teammate Victor Wembanyama was in the locker room still lifting weights after his 40-point, 15-rebound performance.

Fans on social media reacted to the revelation. One fan on X (formerly called Twitter) joked about the report.

“Goku ain’t train this hard, we’re f****.”
Other fans on X shared their thoughts.

More fans tweeted about the revelation.

Wembanyama led the Spurs to a 125-92 win in their season opener. He recorded 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in the sellout of 20,122 American Airlines Center. Harper finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year became the youngest player in league history to record at least 40 points and 15 rebounds in a season opener. He overtook the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, who previously held this title, and it was also the fifth time in Wembanyama’s career in the NBA that he scored 40 points.

Last season, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

What’s next for Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama’s third season in the league has begun. He missed a significant time last season as a result of a deep vein thrombosis condition in his right shoulder.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wemby before tip-off stated that his goal is to take the Spurs to the playoffs and finish sixth. While the goal seems audacious, San Antonio has built a competitive team around him, composed of young stars Harper and ROTY Stephon Castle, as well as star guard De’Aaron Fox.

Next for Wemby and the Spurs is another road game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is slated for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

