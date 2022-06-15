"Golden State has more guys I trust down the stretch" - Tim Legler claims Golden State Warriors will likely wrap up things in Game 6 in Boston

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning their fourth championship since 2015. The Warriors have the opportunity to do so against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at TD Garden. ESPN's Tim Legler believes Golden State would wrap things up with a game to go.

On "SportsCenter," Legler joined Scott Van Pelt for a preview of Game 6 between the Warriors and the Celtics. Legler believes the Warriors' best chance of winning Game 6 is a close game in the fourth quarter. He noted that he trusts players from Golden State during crunch time.

"I think Golden State has more guys I trust down the stretch," Legler said. "If you're Steve Kerr, let's keep it close, withstand those big runs. And give ourselves a chance with guys that have been in that moment before. If they can't do that, they know they got Game 7 in their back pocket going back home."

Meanwhile, Tim Legler also gave his thoughts about the Boston Celtics' chances of forcing a Game 7. Legler pointed out that Boston needs to cut down on their turnovers. They also need to get some production out of their key role players like Derrick White, Al Horford and Grant Williams.

"I would say the turnover have been a big factor them," Legler said. "We've talked about it. ... They've got to have ball security, for sure, in a Game 6 at home. And I just think they need a splash game out of one of these role players. We've seen it throughout the playoffs."

Game 6 of the Finals is on Thursday in Boston. The Golden State Warriors are 20-11 in closeout games during the Steph Curry era. The Boston Celtics' two-game losing streak, meanwhile, is their first back-to-back defeat since March.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr confident of winning Game 6

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is confident heading into Game 6 of the Finals. Kerr believes the Warriors could close the series out in Boston and return home with the Larry O'Brien trophy.

In his postgame speech in the Warriors' locker room, Kerr wanted his players to remain aggressive in Game 6. Golden State has already won a game in Boston, and Steph Curry is not expected to have another cold shooting night.

"We're going to get this in Boston. We're going to finish this in Boston," Kerr said.

Steph Curry has still been the best player in this series despite his struggles in Game 5, bagging 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals. If the Golden State Warriors win the title on Thursday, Curry could earn his first NBA Finals MVP award. That would enhance his legacy, and the debate if he's a top-10 player ever will intensify.

