"Golden State was too small": Anthony Davis insinuates Warriors didn't stand chance against Pelicans with healthy DeMarcus Cousins

The superstar pairing of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins pushed the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs in 2018. Cousins, the former Sacramento Kings franchise cornerstone, was acquired by the Pelicans before the February 2017 trade deadline. New Orleans thought that with Cousins’ arrival, it finally had a 1-2 punch that could take the team deep into the postseason.

Cousins, however, ruptured his Achilles on Jan. 26 against the Houston Rockets. He was healthy and was on track to play at least 60 games when the unfortunate injury happened. The Pelicans clinched the sixth seed but they had to win the stacked Western Conference without the bruising big man.

Behind Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, the Pelicans swept the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. Waiting for them in the semifinals were the defending champs Golden State Warriors who had Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dubs’ firepower overwhelmed the New Orleans Pelicans 4-1 as DeMarcus Cousins watched helplessly. Davis recently had this to say about how that playoff series could have ended:

“I know for a fu**ing fact we were winning the chip that year. Golden State was too small. Draymond could only guard one of us. The connection me and him [Cousins] had. I think about that all the time.”

Expand Tweet

The Pelicans’ only win came in Game 3 when they beat the Warriors 119-100 behind Anthony Davis’ 33 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Rajon Rondo had four points but had 21 assists and 10 rebounds to back him up.

The Warriors, however, promptly recovered and battered the Pelicans 118-92 to grab a 3-1 series lead. Golden State closed out the semifinal round with a 113-104 victory despite Davis’ 34 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks. Jrue Holiday contributed 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds but it was still not enough to extend the series.

DeMarcus Cousins' availability does not guarantee Anthony Davis and the Pelicans beat the Warriors

A healthy DeMarcus Cousins, alongside Anthony Davis, does not guarantee a New Orleans Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs’ core of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would have been still a nightmare to defend. Steve Kerr’s best players were healthy and when they’re injury-free, they’re almost unbeatable in a seven-game series.

The Warriors’ only loss in the playoffs with Kevin Durant in the lineup happened in the 2019 NBA Finals. KD and Thompson’s injuries gave the Toronto Raptors a decisive edge in the said championship series. Had both been healthy, there was a big chance the Dubs would have accomplished a three-peat.

Expand Tweet

DeMarcus Cousins would have made the New Orleans Pelicans stronger and more competitive than without him. But beating the Warriors in a seven-game series, particularly with Game 7 in Golden State, might have been a task still too tough to overcome.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!