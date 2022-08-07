“But people said, ‘He put up numbers on a bad team’”- Former no. 1 pick reflects on his career and championship with the Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins won his first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. He was almost unequivocally considered the second-best player in the 2022 NBA finals. Wiggins provided much-needed defense and timely scoring.

Wiggins averaged 18.3 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game in the Finals. He posted back-to-back 10+ rebound double-doubles in the Finals. Along with Kevon Looney, Wiggins' offensive rebounding was vital for the Warriors.

During his youth camp in Canada, Wiggins was interviewed and reflected on his career in the NBA and championship with the Warriors.

“I feel great,” Wiggins said Saturday during a break in two days of youth camps in Vaughan and Mississauga. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of people had counted me out, but to be back and ... winning a championship? All the sacrifices, all the ups and downs, all the stuff was worth it. It makes the story that much better.

andrew wiggins @22wiggins No better feeling then waking up an NBA CHAMPION No better feeling then waking up an NBA CHAMPION 🏆 https://t.co/sM2tZF1PuO

“When I step on the court, I’ve always been confident in what I can do,” he said. “When I was in Minnesota, I put up numbers. But people said, ‘He put up numbers on a bad team.’ So, I go to Golden State and I’m not scoring as much, but I’m doing a lot at a more efficient rate, so the whole world gets to see.” (via) Toronto Star

Wiggins said that this was the best summer of his life.

“It’s been a different type of summer, but the best summer of my life,” he said. “It’s been amazing coming down here and feeling all this love and positivity. It’s been great. Just being able to bring the trophy back home to where it all started for me ... Where all my friends and family are that helped me get to the place where I’m at now.”

Andrew Wiggins' 2022 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins, 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Andrew Wiggins became an All-Star in 2022, averaging 17.2 points per game. This average was the least in his career since his rookie season.

Wiggins embraced the tag of a role player and elevated his game to make defense and rebounding his staple. He averaged 7.5 rebounds in the playoffs and was the second-best defender (min. 500 minutes played) for the Golden State Warriors.

If his accolades weren't enough, Wiggins posterized Luka Doncic. His dunk became one of the most memorable dunks in Golden State Warriors history.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins’ second poster dunk of these playoffs. Gets Luka Doncic more ferociously than he got Brandon Clarke. Andrew Wiggins’ second poster dunk of these playoffs. Gets Luka Doncic more ferociously than he got Brandon Clarke. https://t.co/lnEhlNUQzr

