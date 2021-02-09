Golden State Warriors 100-105 San Antonio Spurs: Twitter erupts as Draymond Green misses final shot in Warriors loss

The San Antonio Spurs held strong against the Golden State Warriors to secure their 14th victory of the season. The Warriors led at the half, but the clutch shooting of Dejounte Murray proved to be too much for Steph Curry and company to overcome.
Murray finished with a team-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds and an incredible 8 steals on the defensive end.
Stephen Curry gave his best effort in the loss but could not overcome the timely shooting of Dejounte Murray. Curry finished with a game-high 32 points on 59% shooting, with some amazing three-point shots in the fourth quarter.
Dejounte Murray helps lift San Antonio Spurs over Golden State Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs hold sole possession of 5th place in the Western Conference, quietly putting themselves in position for a playoff run. With a talented offense led by DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay, the Spurs could surprise a lot of teams in the West on any given night.
Despite Steph Curry's consistently spectacular play, the Golden State Warriors have not been performing well as a whole. Their defensive possessions late in the game fell short, and the Spurs hit the shots they needed.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Dejounte Murray's big night:
Dejounte Murray's 8 steals came at just the right time. The Golden State Warriors made many late, risky passes and were punished with 20 turnovers as a team. Murray is displaying his ability as an all-around basketball player and is slowly emerging as one of the league's biggest stars.
Here are more Twitter reactions to the San Antonio Spurs' comeback win:
The Golden State Warriors found themselves with the ball in their hands and a chance to tie the game with a three. Off an inbound pass, the ball went to Draymond Green, who immediately made a wild attempt at a three-point shot and missed badly. This was the last shot of the game for the Warriors, and they fell to 12-12 with the loss.
Needless to say, Twitter had quite the laugh at Draymond Green's rough-looking shot attempt with Steph Curry on the court.