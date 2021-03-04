Golden State Warriors 106-108 Portland Trail Blazers: Twitter erupts as Damian Lillard makes clutch plays to overcome Stephen Curry and co.

The Golden State Warriors paid the price for not closing the game when they had the chance as the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 108-106 win at home. Damian Lillard turned up when it mattered the most to lead his side to a second consecutive victory.

The Golden State Warriors were scorching hot to start the matchup as they ran away to a 15-2 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. The Portland Trail Blazers then fought back and things remained neck-and-neck for the rest of the game.

The Dubs should've run away late in the fourth but Stephen Curry and Draymond Green missed point-blank shots. Lillard then joined the party and took his team across the finish line.

Stephen Curry wins the individual battle, Damian Lillard wins the game

Stephen Curry was unguardable in the opening moments of the game. He made three straight shots from downtown to start proceedings and had 23 points on 60% shooting during the first half.

I love Dame, but Curry is the best PG in the NBA. — ChadinPortland 🎙 (@ChadinRipCity) March 4, 2021

Steph Curry is the most exciting player in the NBA. Anyone who talked reckless about him after two games needs to be banned from talking basketball. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 4, 2021

Steph Curry is doing his best Steph Curry impersonation tonight — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) March 4, 2021

The players who complain the least about the calls are the ones that are the least respected by the referees. Steph Curry is a great example of that. — Antonin (@antonin_org) March 4, 2021

win lose or draw, steph looks amazing. as good as he ever has — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

However, he went missing in the second half and added just another 12 points to finish with 35 on the night. In comparison, Damian Lillard struggled for the majority of the game but came up big in the clutch.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard scored just 22 points on 6-of-17 shooting tonight but 10 of those came in the fourth quarter. Dame Dolla made two three-pointers in the clutch including the ultimate go-ahead basket to give the Portland Trail Blazers the lead. He also drew a charge from Draymond Green with seconds on the clock to condemn the Golden State Warriors to another loss.

Yeah Damian Lillard the clutchest player in the league and it’s not even close. — Kristopher London 2HYPE 💯 (@IamKrisLondon) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Damian Lillard has gone through so much in his personal life and still finds the strength to show up when the Blazers need him most. Not only did he hit the clutch bucket to take the lead, but he also secured the win with clutch defense on the following possession. ⌚️ #DameTime — Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) March 4, 2021

When I see Curry miss a free throw I feel like they’re about to lose lol — IN THE LAB (@DevInTheLab) March 4, 2021

Carmelo Anthony keeps the Portland Trail Blazers in the hunt as Golden State Warriors fail to take their chances

Carmelo Anthony has been on a phenomenal run of late. He was huge for the Portland Trail Blazers again tonight and kept them in the run with Damian Lillard struggling to get going. He finished with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting and received deserved praise.

Portland is 9-2 this season when Melo scores 18+ points.



Melo finding his stride coming off the bench🔥 pic.twitter.com/o23DbAfHwu — 🅵🅾🆁🆃🅷🅴🅵🅰🅽🆂 🎙 (@503Blazerfans) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Melo keeps the Blazers in the game and Dame wins it down the stretch. 22 points each. — Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) March 4, 2021

Carmelo Anthony will forever be one of the best bucket getters in the world. Always.



You don’t need to look at a stat sheet to see this, it’s all in the eye test. He mastered the game a long, long time ago.



🎥 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/oGJIu2T4XY — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 4, 2021

Carmelo Anthony is 36 years old and the Blazers are the 5th seed in the West.



Why isn’t he in the MVP discussion?



Did I mention he’s in year 18? pic.twitter.com/EVA41uBU40 — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ (@mldiffley) March 4, 2021

Opinions were divided over the late offensive foul call on Draymond Green that sealed the Golden State Warriors' fate. However, most were of the opinion that the visitors deserved to pay for not being clinical enough.

This late Warriors possession ended in an offensive foul on Draymond Green: pic.twitter.com/FmwSz70BWr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2021

His feet never actually got set. He was moving when Draymond took off. And it’s not even a play that should be rewarded.



Yet ... — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) March 4, 2021

This is where the Warriors lost the game. You just have to score here. Crazy stuff pic.twitter.com/pytQKD1PeM — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Warriors deserved every bit of that L. — Andy Liu (@AndyKHLiu) March 4, 2021

Both Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers have another game to play on Thursday ahead of the All-Star break. The Warriors will take on the Phoenix Suns while the Blazers will host the Sacramento Kings.