Golden State Warriors 114-92 San Antonio Spurs: Twitter in awe as Stephen Curry erupts for another 30-point game

A third-quarter explosion was enough for the Golden State Warriors to beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-92 in the second-consecutive game between the two sides. Stephen Curry acted as the architect once again for Steve Kerr's side with his 32 points, most of which came in the first three quarters.

Rudy Gay was the best player for the San Antonio Spurs but still had only 17 points and six rebounds. Draymond Green excelled as the primary playmaker for the Golden State Warriors again and had 11 assists on the night.

San Antonio Spurs start strongly but fizzle out quickly

The San Antonio Spurs were hot to start off the game tonight. They managed a quick eight-point lead behind Dejounte Murray's shooting who went 3-of-3 to force the issue early for his side. The Golden State Warriors then fought back quickly with multiple scorers getting the job done.

Dejounte Murray

Interestingly, Murray only managed another solitary basket for the rest of the game as Gregg Popovich's side suffered. The Golden State Warriors went on a 26-5 run after the break and that was pretty much it for the game. The Warriors' second unit held on and the San Antonio Spurs couldn't claw their way back this time.

Stephen Curry leads the charge for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry always turns up in crucial situations for the Golden State Warriors and today was no different. He scored 12 points in the first quarter to prevent his side from conceding a huge deficit against the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry then scored 14 points during the Warriors' 26-5 run that killed the game early in the third quarter. He didn't have to feature much in the final period of the matchup.

The Golden State Warriors only recently lost to the Dallas Mavericks despite Curry scoring 57 in that game. Today though, help came from everywhere as six other Warriors scored in double digits to hold off the San Antonio Spurs.

It was a complete team effort on both ends as the Warriors held the Spurs to 37.3% shooting from the field. The Dubs even outrebounded the hosts 50-45 despite the considerable size disadvantage.

Next up, the Golden State Warriors will take on the struggling Orlando Magic on Friday. The San Antonio Spurs will get some extended rest and then face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.