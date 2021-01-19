Golden State Warriors 115-113 LA Lakers: 5 hits and flops as Stephen Curry hits clutch three at the Staples Center

The Golden State Warriors came back from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the LA Lakers 115-113 at Staples Center in a 2020-21 NBA game on Monday.

It was a heroic effort from several Golden State Warriors players to steal a win at the reigning champions’ backyard, where the LA Lakers have endured all four of their losses this season.

In one of their best wins of the current campaign, the Golden State Warriors didn’t give up even when they were down by double-digits late in the third quarter. In contrast, the LA Lakers were passive, especially their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On that note, let us have a look at five hits and flops from the Golden State Warriors' stunning win over the LA Lakers.

Hit: Eric Paschall (Golden State Warriors)

Golden State Warriors sv Brooklyn Nets

Without Stephen Curry on the floor in the fourth quarter, Eric Paschall took over for the Golden State Warriors.

He challenged the LA Lakers’ bigs and converted his opportunities, making 8 of 11 shots from the field to end with 19 points for the game. He scored eight points in the game-deciding quarter and more importantly, outhustled both Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell on key possessions.

Flop: Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

It wasn't a good shooting night for LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who missed ten of his 16 shots from the field.

He got beaten to the basket on many occasions by the Golden State Warriors and was not as involved in offense in the fourth quarter as he would have liked to.

The LA Lakers big man filled the stat sheet with 17 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks, which would have been a great stat line if his team had won.

However, Davis’ effort was not good enough against the inspired Golden State Warriors.

Hit: Kelly Oubre Jr. (Golden State Warriors)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (#12) of the Golden State Warriors

Much has been said about Kelly Oubre Jr.’s struggles shooting the ball this season, and with good reason. Against the LA Lakers though, Oubre showed up not just offensively but also defensively for the Golden State Warriors.

Oubre had a season-high 23 points against the LA Lakers to carry the Golden State Warriors while Stephen Curry was missing shots for most of the night. He added four rebounds, two steals and two blocks, giving the Dubs another scoring threat.

This was Oubre’s best game for the Golden State Warriors, and the fact that it came against the defending champions makes it even more special.

Flop: LeBron James (LA Lakers)

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James had a poor performance in the fourth quarter for the LA Lakers. In the last five minutes, he had three turnovers, three missed jumpers and generally lacked aggression, failing to stave off the Golden State Warriors.

He made two free throws with 51.2 seconds to go, but they weren't enough to give his team a spark that could have led to a win.

As the Golden State Warriors kept chipping in at the LA Lakers’ lead, the four-time Finals MVP kept passing the ball to his teammates rather than take over in the clutch.

James missed a three at the buzzer to end a horrific outing against one of his biggest rivals of the last decade.

Hit: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry (right) of the Golden State Warriors against LA Lakers

The Golden State Warriors needed Stephen Curry to have a 'normal' Curry night (a 28-point night would have been nice), but the 2-time MVP came up a bit short.

Nonetheless, he made the biggest shot of the game when he nailed a three from the top of the key with 1:07 remaining to give the Golden State Warriors a 5-point lead at 115-110.

On a night when he missed 14 of his 22 shots, Curry delivered against the LA Lakers when it mattered most.