Golden State Warriors 120-124 Orlando Magic: Twitter stunned as Stephen Curry and co. fall just short of comeback victory

The Golden State Warriors ended up on the losing side of a back-and-forth battle with the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Golden State saw a tale of two halves, trailing by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter then suddenly erupting with offense, but their efforts wouldn't be enough. This was the Orlando Magic's first win of the 2020-21 NBA season against a team above .500.

The Orlando Magic hung around, even after losing their lead in the second half. The Magic were powered by Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier both of whom combined for 58 points of offense. Orlando snapped the Warriors' two-game win streak with this narrow victory.

Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. not enough for Golden State Warriors to outlast Orlando Magic

Stephen Curry finished with 29 points, draining two of his last three attempts from downtown. After starting the game shooting just 4-of-16 from the field, Curry found his stroke in the second half but his late heroics were not enough to secure the victory. Kelly Oubre Jr. put together a solid night of scoring as well, finishing with 26 points and falling just shy of the comeback.

The Magic allowed 43 points in the third quarter after allowing just 33 in the entire first half against New York Knicks. The 43 points in a quarter marks a season-high for the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors' comeback was impressive, it was the Orlando Magic who would have the last laugh.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the wild finish in Orlando:

Steph was really automatic from the logo during pregame 🤯



(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/oC5IkjuF5D — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 20, 2021

WHAT A ROLLER COASTER!!!



MAGIC WIN!🗣️ — FOX Sports Magic (@FOXSportsMagic) February 20, 2021

the orlando magic have 1 win vs. a team above .500.



the golden state warriors. pic.twitter.com/Fg06YcWIjt — r~ steph curry's burner acct~ (@fymroo) February 20, 2021

Nikola Vucevic and the injury-ravaged Orlando Magic right now: pic.twitter.com/SQQDmw3jyd — Orlando Pinstriped Post (@OPPMagicBlog) February 13, 2021

Draymond was absolutely wide open at the 3 point line down 3, didn't even look at the rim with Steph doubled off the ball. Instead he forced it to him for a difficult look. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) February 20, 2021

Magic locked up Steph on the final possession 🔒 pic.twitter.com/w4LVMDsVAt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2021

In a game that came down to the final possession, the Orlando Magic were able to secure the victory with an excellent defensive play as the clock ticked down. The Golden State Warriors made 9-of-15 (60%) free throws in this match, a number they will certainly hope to improve in the future.

Here are more reactions from the Golden State Warriors' tough loss:

Steph has arrived 😎 pic.twitter.com/5RsKL54E7G — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 20, 2021

from down 17

to up 10 👏



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2U9ZzHQGWU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2021

Not done yet. pic.twitter.com/kgwMKzvhiH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2021

FINAL: Warriors fall to the Magic, 124-120. Golden State squandered a 13-point, fourth-quarter lead. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 20, 2021

It’s over. The #Magic defeat the #Warriors 124-120. First three-game home winning streak for the Magic over Golden State since 2010-12. First win streak since Markelle Fultz got hurt in early January.



Much deserved win. I am spent... — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) February 20, 2021

The Golden State Warriors blew a lead of their own, getting comfortable after making a 30-point swing in the game. The Warriors went from down 17, to up 13, then finally losing by four. The Orlando Magic never gave up, and the tremendous night from Nikola Vucevic led the way. Vucevic finished with a triple-double, recording 30 points, 10 assists and 16 boards for the victory.

Here are more reactions from the wild ride in Orlando:

Heart Attack City!! But We got the dub!! Goooo Magic!!! @OrlandoMagic pic.twitter.com/GkigEiRV6G — CmonFraz (@Words4mDfraz) February 20, 2021

This game was just a rollercoaster of emotions bro... — Jayyy (@LmaoJayP) February 20, 2021

The Golden State Warriors go on the road to play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, February 20th. The Orlando Magic will hope to keep their momentum at home as they host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, February 21st.