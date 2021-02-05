Golden State Warriors 147-116 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter explodes as Kelly Oubre Jr. silences haters with 40-point game

The Golden State Warriors overpowered the Dallas Mavericks in the second half to record a 147-116 win. Steve Kerr had only nine available players on the night but that was enough as the Mavericks simply couldn't defend their basket.
Luka Doncic had 27 points in the game but only four of them came in the second half. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry had to only play three quarters and he managed 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. was the performer of the night for the Golden State Warriors and finished with a career-high 40 points including seven made threes.
Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks play out a high octane first half
Neither Golden State Warriors nor the Dallas Mavericks played any defense to start the game. Both Doncic and Curry went at each other in the first quarter scoring 13 and 15 respectively in the process.
It was an entirely back and forth affair early and no one was able to establish an edge. Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. came to the party for the Dallas Mavericks while Kelly Oubre Jr. rose to the occasion for the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter. The Mavs led 76-74 at the half.
Kelly Oubre Jr. lifts the Golden State Warriors with 40 points
Kelly Oubre Jr. has had a tough run with the Golden State Warriors but he shut up all haters with his performance against the Dallas Mavericks. Oubre thrived in the Warriors' small ball set-up for the night. He kept attacking the rim regularly and also popped up from downtown.
Oubre finished with 40 points on 14-of-21 shooting and had an additional eight rebounds. He received deserved praise for his performance.
Dallas Mavericks continue to slide
Kristaps Porzingis was the only player who held his own for the Dallas Mavericks in the second half. Luka Doncic had his struggles and the rest of the team shut down as a whole. The Mavs are now 9-14 on the season and continue to underperform despite having a healthy squad. They were trolled immensely for another bad performance by the Twitterati.
The Golden State Warriors did a fantastic job to overcome the Dallas Mavericks without having a true center available. Curry didn't steal the headlines today but he still had a great outing.
Published 05 Feb 2021, 09:56 IST