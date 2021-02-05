Golden State Warriors 147-116 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter explodes as Kelly Oubre Jr. silences haters with 40-point game

The Golden State Warriors overpowered the Dallas Mavericks in the second half to record a 147-116 win. Steve Kerr had only nine available players on the night but that was enough as the Mavericks simply couldn't defend their basket.

Luka Doncic had 27 points in the game but only four of them came in the second half. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry had to only play three quarters and he managed 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. was the performer of the night for the Golden State Warriors and finished with a career-high 40 points including seven made threes.

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks play out a high octane first half

Neither Golden State Warriors nor the Dallas Mavericks played any defense to start the game. Both Doncic and Curry went at each other in the first quarter scoring 13 and 15 respectively in the process.

Steph Curry is the first to 100 made 3s this season. Four in the first half made him 100-of-240 through 21 games + one half. 41.6 percent. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2021

It was an entirely back and forth affair early and no one was able to establish an edge. Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. came to the party for the Dallas Mavericks while Kelly Oubre Jr. rose to the occasion for the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter. The Mavs led 76-74 at the half.

Kelly Oubre Jr. lifts the Golden State Warriors with 40 points

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has had a tough run with the Golden State Warriors but he shut up all haters with his performance against the Dallas Mavericks. Oubre thrived in the Warriors' small ball set-up for the night. He kept attacking the rim regularly and also popped up from downtown.

Oubre finished with 40 points on 14-of-21 shooting and had an additional eight rebounds. He received deserved praise for his performance.

Advertisement

KO 40 piece okay my boy! 💪🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 5, 2021

Man said he is NOT tryna go to New Orleans https://t.co/ntx8S16x47 — Dom2K☘🤦🏾‍♂️ (@Dom_2k) February 5, 2021

Oh wait do we love kelly oubre now all of a sudden orrrr — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) February 5, 2021

Kelly Oubre Jr. is the 5th Warriors player under Steve Kerr to score 40 points in a game, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and D'Angelo Russell.



The Warriors scored 35+ points in all 4 quarters of a game for the first time since Jan 8, 1991 against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/FXSj0cBEcS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2021

Let the Kelly Oubre apologies roll in pic.twitter.com/14RyUyLbrU — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 5, 2021

Dallas Mavericks continue to slide

Advertisement

The Mavs have a lot to ponder

Kristaps Porzingis was the only player who held his own for the Dallas Mavericks in the second half. Luka Doncic had his struggles and the rest of the team shut down as a whole. The Mavs are now 9-14 on the season and continue to underperform despite having a healthy squad. They were trolled immensely for another bad performance by the Twitterati.

When you get cooked by Kelly Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/E2OwOFkzbk — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 5, 2021

Mavs Twitter to everyone but Luka pic.twitter.com/N6bPLHf52M — House Mavericks (@HouseMavericks) February 5, 2021

Knicks fans after every Mavs loss this season. pic.twitter.com/X3nmeAJsIZ — nba paint (@nba_paint) February 5, 2021

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis without the tutelage of Stephen Silas pic.twitter.com/tmApeAPvDn — Bootum (@DaRealBootum) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors did a fantastic job to overcome the Dallas Mavericks without having a true center available. Curry didn't steal the headlines today but he still had a great outing.

It was a 2-point game at the half... and the Warriors ended up winning 147-116 -- a 31-point margin. Yes, the defense gave off All-Star game vibes, but it's impressive that the Warriors could get this done with no true centers. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 5, 2021

Warriors had 9 healthy players and no one over 6'7 and won by 41 points. — AB (@dubniners) February 5, 2021

Steph laughing at the team not trying to get the turnover lmao pic.twitter.com/Nm8v2Eb7qy — Chanodesigns (@chanodesigns) February 5, 2021

Steph curry is the best offensive player I’ve ever seen. — Tsunami Pippen (@urkle9) February 5, 2021

The Golden State Warriors with no centers out rebounded the Dallas Mavericks 45 to 42 tonight 🤣 — Antonin (@antonin_org) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Also read: Portland Trail Blazers 121-105 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter explodes as Carmelo Anthony blows out Joel Embiid and co