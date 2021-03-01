Golden State Warriors 91-117 LA Lakers: 5 hits and flops as LeBron James and co. demolish Stephen Curry's crew

LeBron James and the LA Lakers thrashed the Golden State Warriors 117-91 on Sunday. The Lakers, who lost to the Warriors 115-113 on January 18, quickly ran up the score after falling behind 1-0 in the opening stages of the game.

The LA Lakers were down for only 12 seconds and never looked back. It was clear that they had revenge on their minds as they placed their foot on the gas pedal and never let up until the final buzzer sounded.

Check out our 5 hits and flops from the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers:

Hit: LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James was on fire for the LA Lakers in the first half, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point territory. One of those threes came as the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter, giving him 15 points heading into the third.

In the second half, James only had four points as coach Frank Vogel took him out early because the LA Lakers were up by 29 points at that stage in the third quarter.

When the four-time MVP checked out of the game with four minutes left on the clock, he had already amassed 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Flop: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

The Golden State Warriors' MVP had an off night against the LA Lakers. Stephen Curry shot 5-of-13 from the field and 2-of-7 from three for 16 points.

There are times when this kind of effort from Curry is enough for the Golden State Warriors to win. Unfortunately, this wasn’t one of those nights as the Warriors were just atrocious from the field.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to his team's play during a 117-91 Los Angeles Lakers win at Staples Center on February 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Curry added four rebounds and seven assists with three turnovers in 26 minutes of action. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter as the score was already deemed beyond reach by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Hit: Alex Caruso (LA Lakers)

Alex Caruso had one of his better games this season. The birthday boy had 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal in just 21 minutes of playing time.

From Texas A&M, to the G League, to NBA champ.



Alex Caruso turns 27 today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/cohHgvrwiH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2021

He made five of his eight shots, with two of those coming from three-point range. Additionally, his energy on the defensive end gave the LA Lakers that extra edge they needed to win against the Golden State Warriors.

Flop: Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

An uninspired Andrew Wiggins came out to play against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Wiggins played 22 minutes but took only five shots, making one of them. He also had only two rebounds and zero assists.

The Golden State Warriors need more from the former No. 1 overall pick. For all his talent and hard work, Wiggins continues to baffle basketball experts as to why he has nights like this one.

Hit: Dennis Schroder (LA Lakers)

It’s not a coincidence that the LA Lakers have won two straight games since Dennis Schroder returned to the lineup. Schroder’s speed and shot creation was sorely missed when he was out for four games.

Schroder sliced and diced his way to 12 points, three rebounds and six assists versus the Golden State Warriors. Though he only shot 3-of-9 from the field, he provided the energy that his team needed to start ballgames, something that was missing in the LA Lakers squad when he was out.

