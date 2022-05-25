“Golden State Warriors were always gonna be Steph Curry’s team… You make decisions in the moment, and you live with the results” - JJ Redick believes Kevin Durant has no regrets over his move to the Brooklyn Nets

It wasn't the year that Kevin Durant was hoping for with the Brooklyn Nets. He came into the season as one of the heavy favorites to make it to the 2021-22 NBA Finals. The Nets, however, found themselves struggling with adversity throughout the year. While Brooklyn was one of the most dangerous teams on paper, it was clear that their chemistry was lacking.

This lack of chemistry resulted in the Nets being eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They were swept by the Boston Celtics. For Kevin Durant, it's been a mixed bag of results since he decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. After winning a pair of championships as a member of the Golden State Warriors, Durant made the decision to leave Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Since Durant has made the decision, it's resulted in a number of seasons in which the superstar forward has yet to secure a title with his new team. Despite being one of the greatest players in NBA history, many have speculated whether or not Durant could win at the highest level as the main superstar. Speaking recently on ESPN's "Get Up," analyst JJ Redick defended Durant's decision to leave Golden State. He said KD wanted his own challenge, and he knew that the Warriors would always be Steph Curry's team.

“Golden State Warriors were always gonna be Steph Curry’s team… You make decisions in the moment, and you live with the results.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back next season

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant

Basketball fans around the world will be anxiously waiting to see what lies ahead for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Although the organization has done a fantastic job of acquiring talent over recent years, the Nets are still struggling to get to the NBA Finals.

After coming into last year with one of the most impressive rosters in the league, the Nets saw themselves fall apart when it came to their consistency on the court. After a massive trade that saw the team acquire Ben Simmons at the NBA Trade deadline, Brooklyn will have plenty of intrigue when it comes to the upcoming season.

There's no denying that the team has the talent to become a dangerous force in the Eastern Conference. It will certainly be interesting to see what type of team the Nets surround Durant with next year. For one of the most dangerous players in the league, it's going to be crucial for Durant to have a serious run towards the NBA Finals next year.

