“I didn’t play him enough in Game 3; That was my mistake” - Steve Kerr highlights backup big’s importance, admits he is “irreplaceable” for Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney has been in and out of the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup, ever since the start of the playoffs. But that trend changed when he rose to the opportunity Steve Kerr gave him in the deciding Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the Grizzlies series, Looney became a starter throughout the Dallas Mavericks series and has now left his mark against the Boston Celtics as well. Kevon Looney played a crucial role in the series leveler against the Celtics, scoring six points and grabbing eleven boards, four of which were on the offensive end.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney, who was a plus-21 in 28 minutes: "He’s irreplaceable for us. He’s played in every game, and he’s a guy we count on. I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake." Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney, who was a plus-21 in 28 minutes: "He’s irreplaceable for us. He’s played in every game, and he’s a guy we count on. I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake."

Post-game, Steve Kerr acknowledged some faults on his side for not playing Looney enough in the previous matchup:

“He’s irreplaceable for us. He’s played in every game, and he’s a guy we count on. I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.”

Kevon Looney is in his seventh season with the Golden State Warriors and has matured a lot over the years. He’s made himself an important factor in the team’s success, given the value his size adds to a team that prefers playing small ball.

In Game 3, Looney played for just 17 minutes, recording six points, seven rebounds and three assists. With the added minutes in Game 4, spending additional minutes on the floor, Looney could make a bigger impact, specifically chasing rebounds. In a structure that promotes shooting the ball frequently, someone who can grab boards and creates second opportunities can be really effective.

KNBR @KNBR Give these points to Kevon Looney Give these points to Kevon Looney https://t.co/KW4SeVpXTa

Kevon Looney’s size is a factor that sets him apart in the Warriors’ roster. He can be an effective protector of the rim, along with guarding different positions on the floor. This makes him invaluable to the Golden State Warriors’ defense.

Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole have matured into prized assets for the Golden State Warriors organization

The Golden State Warriors are known to build talent within their ranks, with Steph Curry being the biggest example of their standards. Looney and Poole are among the players who have shown that growth this season.

Looney started in all but two games during the regular season, averaging six points and 7.3 rebounds. Although his post-season averages are similar – at 6.3 points and 7.7 rebounds, his size has made a big difference to the Warriors’ defense.

NBA @NBA Jordan Poole is incredibly happy to see his teammate and fellow Milwaukee native Kevon Looney thriving in the West Finals Jordan Poole is incredibly happy to see his teammate and fellow Milwaukee native Kevon Looney thriving in the West Finals 💯 https://t.co/988UiLPvmN

Jordan Poole, on the other hand, is thriving under the mentorship of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. In his first post-season, Poole averaged 17.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while coming up with some well-timed conversions from deep. He understands the pulse of the franchise and has fit in well within the system.

Looney and Poole's growth is evident in the way Steve Kerr speaks about them, always dishing out praise toward their efforts. With the Golden State Warriors now having leveled the series at two wins apiece, both Looney and Poole will have to stay locked-in and respond when called upon.

