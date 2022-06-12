"This is a tough series for him to score because of Boston's size and athleticism, but he's still impacting the game at a huge level" - Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's benching, expecting nothing less from Boston after tying series 2-2, and more

Sleep at this time of the year is tough to come by for NBA coaches, evident from the fact that on their flight back to San Francisco, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have already begun thinking about and game planning for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Despite tying up the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in an emotional win on the road, Kerr and the Golden State Warriors know they have to keep their feet on the gas pedal if they are going to win this series and celebrate another championship.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a defiant tone after Game 4 in Boston -

“Well, I think the whole focus has to be our energy and our force. It's obvious how much more alert we were, how much more force we played with, and you know, they completely out-played us in Game 3 from that standpoint."

"The series is now 2-2. I would expect both teams to bring every ounce of energy and emotion the rest of the way.”

Steve Kerr made the bold decision of benching Draymond Green in key moments

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

At this time of the year, Kerr is willing to do whatever it takes to win, even if that means upsetting a player. Steve Kerr pulled Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in the 4th quarter of Game 4 win in Boston as his struggles in the Finals continue.

Kerr clarified his decision-making process during the game in Boston -

“Like most coaches, if you've got a group that's going well, you just stay with it.”

However, being pulled in the fourth with the game and perhaps the series potentially slipping away did not sit well with Green.

Green shared his thoughts about being pulled -

"I’m definitely never thrilled coming out of the game with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter in a must-win game. I'm not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I'm a competitor.”

The Golden State Warriors power forward continued -

“But, at the end of the day, if that's what Coach decides, then you roll with it. You know, I had to keep my head in the game and, you know, whenever I went back in, try to make some plays. That was just my mindset. You know, don't make too much of it. I've always been of the -- on the bandwagon of if you've got something and it's rolling, you stick with it. So it is what it is.”

The Golden State Warriors head coach understands Green’s frustration, after all he was a player too who won five championships, three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Spurs in San Antonio.

“No, no. I don't ever want our players to be happy if I take them out. Draymond is incredibly competitive. I didn't see - I think Tim mentioned a reaction. I didn't see any reaction.”

Kerr said of Green -

“But he's the ultimate competitor. Came back in. Made huge plays down the stretch. He finishes a game with 4 steals, 8 assists, 9 boards. Look, this is a tough series for him to score because of Boston's size and athleticism, but he's still impacting the game at a huge level. And he knows we're just going to do whatever it takes to win."

"We've got a lot of guys who can contribute. A lot of guys did that tonight, and you know, we got it done. And whatever it takes in Game 5, that's what we'll do, too.”

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors trust their coach, after all Kerr led them to a championship as a rookie coach in 2015 and has won three titles with the Golden State Warriors and is now just two wins away from a fourth in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Steph Curry offered his take on the subject after the game -

“I think it's an understanding of how things can change in a series. And like you said, there's so much trust in how we do things and decisions that coach makes and responsibility falls on us as players; that Loon went in there, dominated the paint, got us some big rebounds, created a presence. Draymond came back in and had some juice and some life on the defensive end."

“So, you know, we obviously understand it's just about winning. At the end of the day, all decisions are, you know, predicated on that being the goal. And I know we've all been on the side where it doesn't go your way from the top all the way to the bottom. It's not fun. It's not something you readily accept, but you understand the big picture, and obviously especially when it pays off. So it's more so the trust in Loon and what he's able to do than any kind of like situation with Draymond.”

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have a pivotal Game 5 coming up

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: 2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

Green, who has scored only 17 combined points in four games, has time to turn things around. While his energy and intensity is a huge positive that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, Green is shooting just 6-for-26 in the Finals and is yet to connect from three as he’s 0-for-9 from 3-point land.

Green highlighted Golden State Warriors' strength in numbers later -

“Just understanding in the force that we needed to play with; the focus level that it takes to go on the road and win in a tough environment like this. I think our young guys have been great. They have adjusted to everything that we've asked of them and you know, it shows. What did we play, nine guys tonight? I think every guy who came in had a good impact on the game for us."

“So just telling them to stay the course. Understand that, you know, teams like this, they come out, they punch you, just got to stay the course, continue to chip away at it for 48 minutes and if you put a solid 48 minutes together, give ourselves a chance to win.”

It’s hard to argue with the outcome, Kerr’s resume speaks for itself and his tactics worked on the road in Boston against the top defense in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors defense held the Celtics to only 3 points on 1-for-8 shooting over the final five minutes of the game, as the Dubs outscored Boston 17-3 to even the series.

Kerr now has to plan for the Celtics' counter as Boston is 7-0 following a loss in this year's playoffs.

Having two days between games will also help Stephen Curry get more rest and treatment as he works through his left foot injury, even though it did not appear to bother him in Game 4.

Golden State Warriors can take a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 on Monday.

