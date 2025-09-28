Golden State Warriors depth chart after landing Al Horford in blockbuster move

The Golden State Warriors have officially signed former NBA champion Al Horford, adding a potential starting center for the 2025-2026 season. Horford brings a veteran presence to the Warriors in the upcoming season, alongside other stars Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.The Horford was also the first offseason move made by the Warriors as the franchise remained stuck with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga's negotiations.Horford, who can also stretch the floor and be an inside presence for the Warriors, is expected to start for the squad next season. Here is the projected depth chart for the squad:POSSTARTER2ND3RDPoint GuardSteph CurryBrandon PodziemskiShooting GuardBuddy HieldGary Payton IISmall ForwardJimmy ButlerMoses MoodyJonathan KumingaPower ForwardDraymond GreenQuinten PostGui SantosCenterAl HorfordTrayce Jackson-DavisHorford will be in his 19th year in the league next season. Last year with the Boston Celtics, he averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9% from the three-point line.Horford is also seen to replace longtime Warriors center Kevon Looney, who signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for next season.Horford faced the Warriors during the 2022 NBA Finals, where the Warriors picked up their fourth NBA title in eight years. He then got his first ring two years later when the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 Finals.The Warriors finished the regular season with the seventh seed with a 48-34 record. They went on to reach the second round, where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games after Warriors star Curry got injured in the series opener.Warriors star Steph Curry kept belief in the franchise despite quiet offseason prior to Al Horford signingSteph Curry has remained patient with the Warriors throughout the offseason as their lack of activity in the past months caught most people off guard.Last August, Curry reaffirmed that he believed in the team's vision, as he thinks that their current crew remains a formidable one.“Oh for real? I didn’t know,&quot; Curry quipped when asked about the Warriors offseason inactivity. &quot;It’s different for sure, but my confidence is built on the identity we were able to create over the last third of the regular season last year. The playoff journey. We have a really good team.&quot;Horford is the team's only addition so far, coming in just over a week before their training camp starts.The team is expected to continue transacting with one month left before the season starts.