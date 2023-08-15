Golden State Warriors' In-Season Tournament schedule 2023: Full list of games, dates, times & more

The Golden State Warriors have a new look heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, following their trade for veteran point guard Chris Paul. With that, the Warriors will also get a chance to showcase their new group in a tournament setting in the league's new In-Season Tournament.

The NBA has categorized each team into groups for the new In-Season Tournament. The Warriors will be in the West Group C along with the OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors have four games during the In-Season Tournament. Their first game will be on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. against the Thunder. The Wolves will be their next matchup on Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Spurs will go head-to-head against the Warriors on Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors will have their final game of the tournament against the Kings on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Fans will surely get a chance to see the chemistry of Paul with the Warriors in a competitive setting. This way, fans will get a slight preview of what's to come in the postseason.

Rick Barry names Golden State Warriors star as face of the league

Many are still considering LeBron James as the face of the league despite the superstar showing signs of slowing down. However, NBA legend and former Golden State Warriors star, Rick Barry, has a different opinion about the matter.

According to Barry, he sees Steph Curry as the face of the NBA over LeBron. While there are those who would disagree with his take, the Hall of Fame forward gave a valid reasoning.

"To me, the biggest face of the NBA is Stephen Curry because more people can relate to him," Barry said. "A normal, everyday human being can’t relate to LeBron James. He’s an anomaly … a big, powerful guy, and there are not many people like LeBron James. There are people who look like Stephen Curry, are built like Stephen Curry, but they don’t play basketball like Stephen Curry."

Barry speaks some truth about how Curry is a relatable figure in modern sports. Off the court, his humility has been recognized by many and is one of the many reasons he's idolized by fans. On the court, people can easily adapt to his playstyle, emphasizing more on him being relatable.

Still, both players are great in their own rights and fans are lucky to witness both their primes.

