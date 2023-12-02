Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Dec. 2): Latest update on Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins’ availability

Chris Paul remains sidelined on Saturday for the rematch against the LA Clippers while Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded to questionable. Wiggins was a late scratch versus the same opponents on Thursday after a freak accident.

A few of the forward’s fingers were swollen after he slammed the car door on his hand. The former All-Star tried to give it a go, but the soreness was too uncomfortable.

After a day of rest, the Golden Warriors ruled him questionable on Saturday. Wiggins’ status will become clearer after warmups. As the soreness is in his shooting hand, there’s a chance that he could continue to warm the bench.

If Andrew Wiggins is unavailable, his next opportunity to play will be on Wednesday, which will be at the Chase Center against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Dubs will have a three-day rest following the Clippers game on Saturday. It should be enough time for Wiggins to recover from his injury.

Chris Paul, meanwhile, will miss his second straight game. The “Point God” played just five minutes on Nov. 28 against the Sacramento Kings. Paul was taken to the locker room after complaining of soreness in his lower left leg.

MRI later revealed that he’s dealing with a lower leg contusion and will be re-evaluated in a few days. The Warriors will likely announce his status once the procedure is completed.

Golden State Warriors overcame Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins injuries to beat the LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors didn’t just miss Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins. They were also without Gary Payton II who injured his calf against the Sacramento Kings. He was later announced to have suffered a calf strain, which will keep him out for at least a week.

Without the trio, the Dubs received key contributions from the roster. Steph Curry was his usual deadly self while Klay Thompson hit timely shots. Draymond Green showed his impact on both ends of the floor.

The second-stringers also came to play. Dario Saric, Jonathan Kuminga and rookie Brandin Podziemski were key off the bench. The trio combined for 43 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block.

Coach Steve Kerr will hope for the same contribution from the three against the frustrated LA Clippers.

At least for one game, the Warriors adapted well to the absence of Paul, Wiggins and Payton. Saturday will be an interesting challenge for them again, especially if “Two-Way Wiggs” remains out.