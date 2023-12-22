Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Dec 22): Latest update on Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins' availability

Both Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins will be fit and available to play when the Golden State Warriors face the Washington Wizards on Friday, December 22. However, Draymond Green (suspension) and Gary Payton II (calf) will both miss the game, while Brandin Podziemski (back) is questionable to begin the day.

The Warriors are coming off an impressive win over the Boston Celtics. Steph Curry's rainbow three in the dying moments of overtime would have created a surge of momentum for the roster.

Since Steve Kerr switched his starting lineup around, the Warriors have been playing with renewed energy and focus. They're more aggressive on defense, their off-ball movement is crisp and consistent, and most importantly, they're hitting shots.

Klay Thompson has snapped out of his shooting slump. Chris Paul is making things happen as a playmaker off the bench. Jonathan Kuminga is thriving in a bigger role. Trayce Jackson-Davis is earning himself more playing time with impressive performances. Podziemski has proven he can be an impactful player on a contending team despite being a rookie.

Golden State has now won all of their last three games, and their stuttering start to the season appears to be over. The focus will now be on turning the tide of their season and climbing up the Western Conference standings.

Jordan Poole returns to face the Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole will be making his return to the Bay Area when the Washington Wizards face the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The controversial guard was traded during the offseason as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to Golden State.

Poole is now the primary ball handler for the rebuilding Wizards. However, he hasn't had the immediate impact you would have expected from an NBA champion who was clamoring for more touches at the expense of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

In his first 25 games for Washington, Poole is averaging 17.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, shooting 41.6% and 32.5% from 3-point range. Of course, as he gets more accustomed to his new role, and the teammates he has around him, those numbers should improve.

Poole returning to the Bay Area has been something Warriors fans have been waiting for, and he is likely to get a warm reception ahead of the game.