Golden State Warriors Injury Report (February 2): What’s the latest on Draymond Green and Dario Saric’s status?

The Golden State Warriors return to action Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies after a three-day break. Golden State could be without Draymond Green in Memphis, as he is listed as probable with a right knee contusion.

While Green is probable, Dario Saric has been ruled out with illness. This is the first game that Saric will miss for the Warriors this season. In 44 games so far, Saric averages 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Warriors’ injury concerns don’t end there. They will also be without Moses Moody, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. Moody is dealing with a calf injury and is expected to be back soon. Paul (broken left hand) and Payton (hamstring) are still almost a week away from being re-evaluated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Dario Saric?

It is unclear when Draymond Green suffered the knee injury as he featured in the Warriors’ 119-107 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Green had nine points, six assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has played only 20 games this season. The reasons, though, weren’t injuries but multiple suspensions for flagrant fouls.

Dario Saric, who has been a key contributor for the Golden State Warriors, will miss his first game this season. He is listed out on the injury report with illness. The specifics of the illness haven’t been disclosed by the team.

What are Draymond Green and Dario Saric’s stats vs Memphis Grizzlies?

Green averages 7.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 36 regular-season games against the Grizzlies.

Dario Saric has played Memphis 19 times in the regular season so far. In those games, he averages 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. In the two teams’ last matchup on Jan. 15, Saric had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block.

Golden State Warriors get on the win column after losing two straight one-pointers

The Golden State Warriors lost by one point against the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers. Moments before tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Klay Thompson was ruled out with an illness. However, Golden State rallied together to get a 119-107 win.

Steph Curry scored 37 points, while Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins contributed 26 and 23 points, respectively.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Draymond Green for the recent spike in Kuminga and Wiggins’ performances:

“Draymond really changed things with his return because he connects those guys at both ends of the floor, just with his communication defensively and the way he helps get us organized offensively.

“Great to see Wiggs and JK both playing so well and playing well together. It’s fun, you can see the team we’re shifting a little bit with how we’re playing and who we’re playing.”

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!